from the Silver-Jubilee dept.
https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-announce&m=160303500224235&w=2
October 18, 2020.
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 6.8. This day marks the OpenBSD project's 25th anniversary. As we celebrate our 49th release, we remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.
As in our previous releases, 6.8 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system:
- New/extended platforms[...]
- Improvements to time measurements, mostly in the kernel[...]
- Various kernel improvements[...]
- Various new userland features[...]
- Various bugfixes and tweaks in userland[...]
- Improved hardware support and driver bugfixes, including[...]
- New or improved network hardware support[...]
- Added or improved wireless network drivers[...]
- New arm64 and armv7 hardware support and bugfixes, including[...]
- IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements and bugfixes[...]
- Generic network stack improvements and bugfixes[...]
- Installer improvements[...]
- Improvements in the FFS2 filesystem[...]
- Security improvements[...]
- Routing daemons and other userland network improvements[...]
- ipsec(4) (and related userland programs) improvements and bugfixes[...]
- tmux(1) improvements and bug fixes[...]
- VMM/VMD and ldom/sparc64 virtualization improvements
- OpenSMTPD 6.8.0
- LibreSSL 3.2.2
- OpenSSH 8.4
- Ports and packages
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 19, @04:30AM
RIP [everything2.com]... errr, sorry... many happy returns.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Monday October 19, @04:40AM
While I have had no need of OpenBSD in recent years, I treasure fond memories of having it "just work" for years and even decades. This world is better off with OpenBSD in it, and I'm glad the team trudges on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:36AM
With linux all contaminated by systemd, backed up with IBM/Red Hat corporate backing, BSD needs to step up.
This is the chance that BSD can take significant marketshare from Linux.
Oh wait, BSD license means private vendors will simply skim off the profit. This is why BSD never established itself except as a niche OS - private vendors modified it for their needs and turned it into proprietary IP.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:46AM (1 child)
Please be aware that running hw-probe without parameters implies
"-all -upload" and will upload a lot of information about your
current OS and hardware configuration to the online database.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday October 19, @07:57AM
Silent consent for telemetry good, Microsoft telemetry bad.
Sure it makes sense to someone.
All your data are belong to someone...