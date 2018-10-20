https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-announce&m=160303500224235&w=2

October 18, 2020.

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 6.8. This day marks the OpenBSD project's 25th anniversary. As we celebrate our 49th release, we remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 6.8 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system:

New/extended platforms[...]

Improvements to time measurements, mostly in the kernel[...]

Various kernel improvements[...]

Various new userland features[...]

Various bugfixes and tweaks in userland[...]

Improved hardware support and driver bugfixes, including[...]

New or improved network hardware support[...]

Added or improved wireless network drivers[...]

New arm64 and armv7 hardware support and bugfixes, including[...]

IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements and bugfixes[...]

Generic network stack improvements and bugfixes[...]

Installer improvements[...]

Improvements in the FFS2 filesystem[...]

Security improvements[...]

Routing daemons and other userland network improvements[...]

ipsec(4) (and related userland programs) improvements and bugfixes[...]

tmux(1) improvements and bug fixes[...]

VMM/VMD and ldom/sparc64 virtualization improvements

OpenSMTPD 6.8.0

LibreSSL 3.2.2

OpenSSH 8.4

Ports and packages