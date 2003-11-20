Picked from Google news, TASS writes (TASS - Russian News Agency)
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The issue of the US intention to extract mineral resources on the Moon will be discussed at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly at Russia's request, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday
[...] "The corresponding item has been included in the session's agenda. The issue will be raised on behalf of the Russian Federation in line with the procedure accepted at the UN," Roscosmos specified.
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier stated that the Moon's privatization contradicted international law and Russia would not allow this.
Previous Reporting: NASA Says it Will Pay Private Companies to Gather Moon Rocks
Related Stories
NASA says it will pay private companies to gather Moon rocks:
NASA will only pay the bulk of the funds after lunar material is collected.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Thursday that the space agency will seek to purchase between 50 and 500 grams of lunar regolith from one or more commercial providers.
In its newly issued "request for quotations," NASA is asking private companies to submit bids for the work. As part of the competitive process, NASA may select one or more companies but will only pay the bulk of the contract price—80 percent—upon delivery of the materials.
NASA has made one important concession as part of its contract, allowing that "delivery" of the materials may take place on the Moon.
[...] Speaking at the Secure World Foundation's Summit for Space Sustainability on Thursday morning, Bridenstine said one goal of the proposal is to create a norm for this kind of commercial activity within the Outer Space Treaty. Like on Earth, he said, "You do not own the ocean, but you own the tuna."
[...] There has been much talk over the last decade of mining asteroids for rare metals or collecting water ice from the lunar poles. But these are big, hard, expensive things to do. What NASA's announcement has done is signal to companies that it is a potential customer for lunar resources.
It would seem SLS is the ideal launch vehicle for private companies to select for their various missions to collect lunar regolith.
Also at: CNBC.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 04, @05:07AM
Did Russia's actions in Ukraine obey international law?