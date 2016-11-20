from the cars-with-hungry-*people*-in-them dept.
Thousands of cars form lines to collect food in Texas:
North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) distributed more than 600,000 pounds of food for about 25,000 people on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Anna Kuruan. There were 7,280 turkeys distributed to families, Kuruan told CNN.
Photos provided by NTFB show thousands of cars lined up for NTFB's Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry at Fair Park. Kuruan said the need for food "has certainly increased" with the pandemic, with Texas last week becoming the first US state to report 1 million cases of coronavirus.
"Forty percent of the folks coming through our partners doors are doing so for the first time," she said.
"I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out," Dallas resident Samantha Woods told CNN affiliate KTVT as she waited in her vehicle.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday November 17, @03:26AM
From the start of a pandemic, allowed to run wild, through progressive job losses, savings depletion, and supply logistics starvation (?) -- about 8 months? I guess that would vary somewhat from state to state.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 17, @03:26AM
I used to queue, with money in hand, for food during the time of my life I lived under a communist regime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 17, @03:27AM
Yes, do count your blessings... Hey, at least it ain't snowing, eh? [kathmandupost.com]
