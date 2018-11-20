Apple defends the role of Gatekeeper after users can't open Mac apps:
Last week, Apple released the much-awaited macOS Big Sur update for everyone. While everyone rushed to get a new update, folks who didn't update at that moment faced a peculiar problem: they couldn't open their apps.
It's a frustrating situation when you rely on your computer for work, but can't do anything because a server is messed up. That's right, as developer Jeff Johnson noted, the issue was caused by Apple's Online Certificate Service Protocol (OCSP) server crashed — largely due to many users downloading the new update simultaneously.
The OCSP server is responsible for authenticating digital certificates of all apps — both Apple and third-party. Apple calls this feature Gatekeeper, and the company claims it helps to prevent apps without valid certificates from opening to maintain user security.
It doesn't matter if you've downloaded your app from the App Store or not. So when users were trying to just open their apps, they had to wait for the OCSP server to authenticate the app for them, but they weren't getting any response. The easiest solution was to turn off the internet to launch apps. Apple evidently fixed the problem in a few hours.
[2020-11-19 00:50:34 UTC; Updated to add the following. --martyb]
Ars Technica breaks down OCSP in more detail and also summarizes Apple's response in: Mac certificate check stokes fears that Apple logs every app you run:
In an attempt to further assure Mac users, Apple on Monday published this post. It explains what the company does and doesn’t do with the information collected through Gatekeeper and a separate feature known as notarization, which checks the security even of non-App Store apps. The post states:
Gatekeeper performs online checks to verify if an app contains known malware and whether the developer’s signing certificate is revoked. We have never combined data from these checks with information about Apple users or their devices. We do not use data from these checks to learn what individual users are launching or running on their devices.
Notarization checks if the app contains known malware using an encrypted connection that is resilient to server failures.
These security checks have never included the user’s Apple ID or the identity of their device. To further protect privacy, we have stopped logging IP addresses associated with Developer ID certificate checks, and we will ensure that any collected IP addresses are removed from logs.
The post went on to say that in the next year, Apple will provide a new protocol to check if developer certificates have been revoked, provide “strong protections against server failure,” and present a new OS setting for users who want to opt out of all of this.