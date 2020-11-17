from the ownership-as-a-service dept.
Microsoft Pluton is a new processor with Xbox-like security for Windows PCs
Microsoft is creating a new security chip that's designed to protect future Windows PCs. Microsoft Pluton is a security processor that is built directly into future CPUs and will replace the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM), a chip that's currently used to secure hardware and cryptographic keys. Pluton is based on the same security technologies used to protect Xbox consoles, and Microsoft is working with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm to combine it into future CPUs.
[...] Just like you can't easily hack into an Xbox One to run pirated games, the hope is that it will be a lot more difficult to physically hack into a Windows PC in the future by integrating Pluton into the CPU.
Windows 10: Microsoft reveals Pluton security chip – 'Expect Patch Tuesday-type updates'
Microsoft promises Pluton will make it easier to keep system firmware up to date, for example, in cases when TPM firmware for separate security processors is required.
In Intel's case, the Pluton processor will ship with future chips but will be isolated from their cores. However, at present there's no precise timeline for the appearance of the first Intel chips containing the Pluton security processor.
Pluton will be integrated with the Windows Update process on Windows 10 PCs, according to Microsoft. The chip is an up-dateable platform for running firmware that implements end-to-end security that is authored, maintained, and updated by Microsoft.
The firmware updates will follow the same process that the Azure Sphere Security Service uses to connect to IoT devices.
"Microsoft Pluton Hardware Security Coming to Our CPUs": AMD, Intel, Qualcomm
What the Pluton project from Microsoft and the agreement between AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm will do is build a TPM-equivalent directly into the silicon of every Windows-based PC of the future. The Pluton architecture will, initially, build an emulated TPM to work with existing specifications for access to the current suites of security protocols in place. Because Pluton will be in-silicon, it severely reduces the physical attack surface of any Pluton-enabled device.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday November 30, @05:24PM (1 child)
And no more "activators" for your windows...
Guess we'll just have to wait to see what emerges and if Linux or BSD will run
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 30, @05:40PM
Trusted by whom?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 30, @05:26PM (1 child)
Used to be there were game crackers working on Xbox and industrial spies working on Windows OS/PC cracks. Now MS has given those two groups have a common goal!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 30, @05:36PM
I hear that there's not much interest in hacking Xbox (compared to PlayStation) due to the $19 "Developer Mode" that can be used to run various emulators [arstechnica.com]. But if this chip lands in all Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm CPUs, there will be plenty of interest to go around.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday November 30, @05:31PM
The Xbox was never that much about games. Take a look at the early hardware as evidence. They could have picked a much better architecture. This move reinforces the view that the Xbox has mostly been a testbed for DRM in the PC world, partially to test the technologies and partially to see what and how and at what rate chumps will accept its integration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 30, @05:39PM
