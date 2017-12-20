from the homemade-pi dept.
Raspberry Pi has launched a program for approved design partners to help businesses integrate Raspberry Pi into new products:
As it has its best ever year for sales, Raspberry Pi wants to do more to help businesses that want to integrate its tiny computers into their devices.
The Cambridge-based single-board computer maker has sold seven million Raspberry Pi units during 2020. In March, Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton said it had its second highest monthly sales ever, reaching 640,000 units, with sales accelerating as people sought cheap computers for learning during lockdown.
[...] But a big chunk of its sales are destined for industrial applications. Raspberry Pi estimates 44% of the computers are sold to the industrial market each year. It bases this figure on the observation that large numbers of older models continue being bought after sales of the latest Raspberry Pi decline.
[...] To support industrial customers, Raspberry Pi has launched an Approved Design Partners program that other businesses match up with if they want to integrate the Raspberry Pi into their products.
It's also published a new 'for industry' website with resources for those who want to integrate the Pi into their products. The primary model for that is the Compute Module 4, which lacks the usual USB and HDMI ports and is compact enough to fit in small products.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday December 17, @08:34PM (3 children)
Rather than link to an M$ spam site like ZDNet, use the source at the Raspberry Pi Foundation's own blog: Supporting Raspberry Pi’s industrial customers [raspberrypi.org]. If you're not an M$ partner then ZDNet has no added value and can only obfuscate the original message or put a bad spin on it. Anyway, with 44% of their sales being industrial, they are really ramping up their industrial support. Among other things they now have an industry-oriented section on the official web site [raspberrypi.org]. Primary sources are better than secondary, especially antagonistic or hostile secondary sources.
I hope the Raspberry Pi Foundation / Raspberry Pi Trading don't lose sight of their original goal of bringing both general purpose and physical computing to incoming generations of kids. So even if they bring in a lot of money from industry and some hobbyists, I hope they keep their focus on helping get their computers into the hands of kids. It's a low-yield approach. For every hundred or thousand kids that get hold of a unit, one or two will take to it and really learn. However, that may be enough to allow society to progress.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday December 17, @08:37PM
I reloaded the summary and now see the official site. Thanks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 17, @08:47PM
I added the blog link before you finished your comment.
The CM4 form factor change seems to be going over well. And options for 1/2/4/8 GB of RAM allow a lot more use cases to be targeted now.
They publish books, bundle educational software with the OS, do outreach on the blog, etc. But the biggest thing lately is the Raspberry Pi 400, which is basically intended for kids and school environments [raspberrypi.org]. It bodes well for the educational mission.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 17, @08:48PM
Back in the '80s the odds of kids learning "the computer" given access were better than you are stating, at least in our school. We had 1200 students, and of each group of 1200, at least 2 went on to high competence in technical careers.
As for officially supporting their industrial 44% - that has the potential to grow their industrial adoption 5-10x, which would mean that industrial share could become over 90% of Raspberry Pi sales, and that's O.K. - even if their educational sales remain flat, it could fund grant programs with free hardware and/or instruction for schools - and above all else, it keeps the volumes up which ensures their future viability.
I think the Pi 400 should go a long way towards breaking down adoption barriers in education, it's more plug and play than anything they've done yet and it remains 100% compatible with the more embedded/tinker oriented Pi 4. Personally, I remote into my Pis to do development work, but that's a much more complex/expensive setup. A kid can get started with a Pi 400 and if their hardware aspirations take off, they can buy Zeros or Pi 4s very affordably to make stuff with, stuff they develop the software for on their Pi 400.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 17, @08:51PM
Compute Module 4 is thinner without the need for a SO-DIMM connector. It could show up in some handheld gaming devices, maybe a phone?
I predict that when they finally make a successor to Raspberry Pi Zero, it will be quad-core [linuxgizmos.com] with 2 GB of RAM, and will have 3-4 USB Type-C ports (used for power, display, and data transfer).
