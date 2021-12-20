One of the great dangers in tech lies in believing you're a special kind of clever. A Microsoft executive's innocent comment led to some stark revelations about how some people in tech really think.

[...] Sometimes nerds can get on your nerves.

They don't necessarily mean to, but they can have a particularly unfiltered mind that's connected to particularly unfiltered vocal cords.

[...] Here, for example, was a conversation I blundered upon. It involved someone at Microsoft, someone at Starbucks and someone who might want to consider his filters. (And may now have.)

Naturally, the conversation was on Twitter. I don't get to eavesdrop anywhere else these days.

Microsoft senior cloud advocate Chloe Condon saw a tweet that she wanted to applaud. It read: "We once hired a former barista in our #DevOps team. Our dept always had epic coffee."

Condon, amidst a bevy of handclapping emojis, tweeted her reaction: "Hire folks with non-traditional paths to tech."

This seems like an expression of wisdom. Don't you want thinking that's not fomulaic? Don't you need an outside perspective to tell you that, just perhaps, you're not all that? Don't you want someone who doesn't think they know it all?

Oh, but Condon's sentiment found a detractor. Or, at least, a[n] apparent sneerer.