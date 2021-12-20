Stories
A Microsoft Executive Accidentally Exposed One of the Ugly Truths of Tech

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 22, @02:53AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

A Microsoft executive accidentally exposed one of the ugly truths of tech:

One of the great dangers in tech lies in believing you're a special kind of clever. A Microsoft executive's innocent comment led to some stark revelations about how some people in tech really think.

[...] Sometimes nerds can get on your nerves.

They don't necessarily mean to, but they can have a particularly unfiltered mind that's connected to particularly unfiltered vocal cords.

[...] Here, for example, was a conversation I blundered upon. It involved someone at Microsoft, someone at Starbucks and someone who might want to consider his filters. (And may now have.)

Naturally, the conversation was on Twitter. I don't get to eavesdrop anywhere else these days.

Microsoft senior cloud advocate Chloe Condon saw a tweet that she wanted to applaud. It read: "We once hired a former barista in our #DevOps team. Our dept always had epic coffee."

Condon, amidst a bevy of handclapping emojis, tweeted her reaction: "Hire folks with non-traditional paths to tech."

This seems like an expression of wisdom. Don't you want thinking that's not fomulaic? Don't you need an outside perspective to tell you that, just perhaps, you're not all that? Don't you want someone who doesn't think they know it all?

Oh, but Condon's sentiment found a detractor. Or, at least, a[n] apparent sneerer.

I'm reminded of an old saying, "Those people who think they know everything are so annoying to those of us who do."

The exchanges in the linked story serve up large doses of humble pie, crow, and a side of Schadenfreude. Are there any Soylentils here who would like to confess to having a similar smack-down? Replying as an AC (Anonymous Coward) might be prudent. We could all use a good, self-deprecating laugh as the year 2020 winds to a close.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 22, @03:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 22, @03:05AM (#1090107)

    One of the great dangers in tech lies in believing you're a special kind of clever....Sometimes nerds can get on your nerves. They don't necessarily mean to, but they can have a particularly unfiltered mind that's connected to particularly unfiltered vocal cords.

    A good many people are arrogant, but hide it by STFU. I don't think the average nerd is more arrogant, they just often don't hide it as well.

    By the way, if you can't STFU, please don't run for President.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 22, @03:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 22, @03:19AM (#1090110)

    No Goddamn Fucking Shit.

    I'm a nerd. It's like this. I "KNOW" I'm right - god damn fucking insufferable, absolutely zero social intelligence.

    But get this.a nerd with social intelligence - will turn out to do something great

    Or a sociopath.

