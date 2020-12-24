from the Looking-for-a-job-or-an-education? dept.
More info is available about which college majors pay off, but students aren't using it:
When the University of Texas system teamed up with the Census Bureau to show how much money graduates earn, broken down by major and campus, the idea was to help future students make good choices.
College is, after all, a huge investment, with costs consumers often criticize and toward which many have to borrow. If they knew that one major results in higher salaries than others — or that graduates from one university earn more than those with the exact same degree from another — wouldn't they make the higher-paying choice?
Two years after the groundbreaking collaboration began, however, students haven't seemed to alter course, said David Troutman, the system's associate vice chancellor, who oversees the project.
[...] He and other advocates stress that they want students to continue following their passions. But they also want them to be aware that earnings vary widely among graduates, even when they have identical majors, from different universities and colleges, affecting not only their quality of life but their ability to repay their student loans.
That's a principal reason more and more information about job opportunities and salaries is being made available to students and their families, most recently by the federal government, which this month expanded a feature of its College Scorecard website showing the earnings payoffs of 37,459 majors at 4,434 colleges and universities.
[...] Texas legislators have required, starting this year, that the online form used by applicants to Texas public universities include prominent links to employment rates and some wage information. West Virginia lawmakers have ordered that, starting next fall, job demand and wage data be collected and shown to every high school student.
In Virginia, which already reports postgraduate earnings data, "I see growth in the analytics of the website. The emails I get asking for assistance and guidance are more frequent on these topics than they were in the past," said Tod Massa, director of policy analytics for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
[...] Massa isn't sure that, after the pandemic, there will be a rush to major in the fields with the highest pay. But he thinks people will begin to notice that Americans who have kept their jobs were disproportionately those with college educations.
"They're going to look around and say, 'Wait a minute, the people who lost their jobs and were out of work, they were in jobs that didn't require a college degree,' " he said. "That will change the discussion: 'Am I going to be able to acquire that degree that has that stability?' Is it the amount of money that matters or the ability to weather bad times?"