Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing:
BEIJING (Reuters) - Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans.
The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing.
The specific therapy they used and the results were a world first, said co-supervisor of the project Professor Qu Jing, 40, a specialist in ageing and regenerative medicine from the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).
"These mice show after 6-8 months overall improved appearance and grip strength and most importantly they have extended lifespan for about 25%," Qu said.
[...] Qu said she hopes to be able to test the method on primates next, but it would require a lot of funding and much more research first.
"In the end, we hope that we can find a way to delay ageing even by a very minor percentage...in the future."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by gtomorrow on Thursday January 21, @07:49PM (3 children)
I apologize in advance if I'm offending any delicate sensibilities but, judging by the wonderful time the entire planet is having since late 2019, haven't we all had enough of Chinese gene-splicing for a while?
Let 1000 flowers bloom...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 21, @07:54PM (1 child)
We all know COVID originated in an American lab.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 21, @08:26PM
It's actually possible it developed anywhere from Germany, Britain, Canada, the US, or China. The patents documenting each 'unique' facet of CoVid-19 date back up to 22 years, and the samples, research and ownership of the various research passed hands multiple times over the years.
If CoVid-19 *WASN'T* natural, then the development and weaponization of it was definitely a multinational effort, which leaves us with the question: What else is still in the lab, and are they intended for population control, or as a method to get people taking the vaccines, either for monetization, sterilization, or for testing experimental gene splicing techniques on a population the elites don't care about, failures being documented as a death by the virus or allergic reaction, while getting millions of test cases for say, life extending gene therapies, before the elites consider recieving the treatments themselves?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 21, @08:17PM
I can offer some parallel thinking. In view of the state of the environment, Earth could use a shorter human life span, and lower human fertility.
Maybe we should invite all the world's species to vote democratically on the issue?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 21, @08:17PM
Ah yes, the Eugenics Wars.