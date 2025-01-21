Landmark moment as EU renewables overtake fossil fuels
Climate neutrality by 2050 means renewables growth will further accelerate
Ember and Agora Energiewende’s fifth annual report tracking Europe’s electricity transition was published on 25th January 2021. It revealed that renewables overtook fossil fuels to become the EU’s main source of electricity for the first time in 2020.
[...] Renewables rose to generate 38% of Europe’s electricity in 2020 (compared to 34.6% in 2019), for the first time overtaking fossil-fired generation, which fell to 37%. This is an important milestone in Europe’s Clean Energy Transition. At a country level, Germany and Spain (and separately the UK) also achieved this milestone for the first time. The transition from coal to clean is, however, still too slow for reaching 55% greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050.
[...] Wind generation rose 9% in 2020 and solar generation rose 15%. Together they generated a fifth of Europe’s electricity in 2020. Since 2015, wind and solar have supplied all of Europe’s growth in renewables, as bioenergy growth has stalled, and hydro generation remains unchanged.
Renewables rise is still too slow – wind and solar generation growth must nearly triple to reach Europe’s 2030 green deal targets: from 38 TWh per year average growth in 2010-2020 to 100 TWh per year average growth between 2020-2030. It is encouraging that wind and solar increased by 51 terawatt-hours in 2020, well above the 2010-2020 average, despite facing some impact from Covid-19. The IEA forecast record wind and solar capacity growth in 2021. Still, EU countries need to step up their 2030 commitments considerably. At the moment, national energy and climate plans only add up to about 72 TWh new wind and solar per year, not the 100 TWh/year that are needed.
[...] Coal generation fell 20% in 2020, and has halved since 2015. Coal generation fell in almost every country, continuing coal’s collapse that was well in place before Covid-19. Half of the drop in 2020 was due to a decrease in electricity demand, which fell by 4% due to the impact of Covid-19; and half was from additional wind and solar. As electricity demand bounces back in 2021, wind and solar will need to rise at a faster rate if the recent falls in coal are to be sustained.
Gas generation fell only 4% in 2020, despite the pandemic. Most of the fall in fossil was on coal rather than gas in 2020, because a robust carbon price meant gas generation was the cheapest form of fossil generation, even undercutting lignite for the first time in some months. Nuclear generation fell by 10% in 2020 – probably the largest fall ever – and that also kept gas (and to a lesser-extent coal) generation from falling further.
This means Europe’s electricity in 2020 was 29% cleaner than in 2015. Carbon intensity has fallen from 317 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour in 2015 to 226 grams in 2020. Although coal generation has almost halved in that time, 43% of the coal decline has been offset by increased gas generation, slowing the reduction in carbon intensity.
(Emphasis in original retained.)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 25, @09:39PM
can suck it
(Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Monday January 25, @09:52PM (1 child)
There's no reason not to use them. They could meet the 2050 goal of "climate neutrality" with them, if they don't count the BTUs...
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 25, @10:38PM
Troll
Hmm, anti-nuclear hysteria is still a thing, eh?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday January 25, @10:03PM (3 children)
Was this on a sunnier day than average, or a cloudier day? Windier than average, or calmer than average? Day? Or Night?
Enquiring minds want to know!
When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 25, @10:14PM (2 children)
Until we nuclear winter happens, won't it always be sunny somewhere? Isn't the wind usually blowing somewhere?
With enough wind and solar generation capacity, spread out enough, and with enough battery peaker plants (see Tesla, Australia), can't we get more and more of our energy to be from clean sources?
Over a large enough nation or continent, maybe it doesn't make sense to ask if there was more sun or wind on any given day. In the EU if a state has excess generation capacity on a sunny windy day, can't they sell it to another state that has a dark cloudy day today? On another day they will be in the reverse positions.
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Monday January 25, @10:24PM
If you live in Philadelphia I have it on good authority it's always sunny there.
When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 25, @10:35PM
It's not like weather patterns occur in little isolated pockets. Wind and sun don't obey our orders and appear where and when we need them.
Weather patterns are huge and the same weather pattern can blanket half of the US and Canada, or any other continent, with cloud or calm winds at any given time for days or weeks.
Look at the global winds right now at https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-90.32,17.54,540. [nullschool.net] Except for the Baja peninsula and Patagonia, most of the Americas are calm. Same with Europe, Africa, and Asia. The only continent with substantial wind is Australia so they could have a surplus of wind power, but please tell us how you expect them to export electricity to NYC or Paris.