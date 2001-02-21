IEEE Spectrum has an interesting analysis on why this project failed.
Alphabet's Loon Failed to Bring Internet to the World -- What Went Wrong?
Loon's soaring promise to bring Internet access to the world via high-altitude balloons deflated last week, when the company announced that it will be shutting down. With the announcement, Loon became the latest in a list of tech companies that have been unable to realize the lofty goal of universal Internet access.
The company, a subsidiary of Alphabet (which also includes the subsidiary of Google), sought to bring the Internet to remote communities that were otherwise too difficult to connect.
It's not entirely surprising that Loon wasn't able to close the global connectivity gap, even though the shutdown announcement itself seemingly came out of the blue. While the company had experienced some success in early trials and initial deployments, the reality is that the inspiring mission to "connect the next (or last) billion users" touted by tech companies is more difficult than they often realize.
[...] Any network deployment is going to cost money, of course. And part of the problem with companies like Loon, according to Sonia Jorge, is that they expect unreasonable returns. Jorge is the executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), a global initiative to reduce the costs of Internet access, particularly in developing areas. In the tech industry, "very fast growth has yielded expectations of very high and very fast returns," Jorge says, but in reality, such returns are uncommon. That goes double for companies connecting poorer or more remote communities.
[...] And although tech companies like Loon may plummet because they underestimate the challenges facing them, the reality is that providing global Internet access is not impossible. According to a 2020 report from A4AI , the cost of providing affordable 4G-equivalent access to everyone over the age of 10 on the planet by 2030 is about $428 billion—about the same amount of money the world spends on soda per year.
The biggest piece of advice Jorge would give to tech companies like Loon that are looking to make a serious impact in expanding affordable access is to know what they're getting into. In other words, don't guess at how easily you'll be able to access spectrum, or deploy in an area, or anything else. Work with local partners. "Just because you're a wonderful inventor," she says, "don't think you know it all. Because you don't."
Reminds me of the saying: "If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail!"
What is your take on this subject?
Recently:
Google Parent Alphabet to Shut Down Loon, Its Internet-Beaming Balloon Project
Related Stories
Google parent Alphabet to shut down Loon, its internet-beaming balloon project:
Google parent company Alphabet said Thursday that it's shutting down Loon, a project aimed at beaming down internet connectivity from balloons floating in the stratosphere.
The project was born out of X, Alphabet's self-described moonshot factory for experimental projects, which has also developed the company's driverless car and delivery drone services. Alphabet, however, deemed Loon's business model unsustainable and said it couldn't get costs low enough to continue operation.
"The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped," Astro Teller, who leads X, said in a blog post. "So we've made the difficult decision to close down Loon."
Loon, which debuted in 2013, was spun out of the X division three years ago. The project was meant to serve rural parts of the world that don't have robust broadband infrastructure, serving as flying cellular towers.