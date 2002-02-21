from the haste-mates-waste dept.
These 'vaccine hunters' are getting their shots ahead of schedule by gaming the system:
Medina, a healthy 25-year-old, moved across the country to live with her parents on the East Coast after her work in the film industry dried up. Anxious to return to work safely, Medina decided in mid-January to go "vaccine dumpster diving."
Though a dumpster, this was not. Rather than dig through a hospital's garbage for vials, Medina staked out a grocery store pharmacy. She wanted to score a leftover vaccine.
She and a friend arrived in the early afternoon, prepared to wait. A line formed behind them. Hours later, when the day's appointments were done, pharmacy staff offered up eight leftover vaccines. Medina and her friend gleefully claimed two of them.
These vaccine seekers, spurred by reports of doses being dumped and feeling antsy for the country's vaccine rollout to pick up the pace, say they want to prevent waste -- by getting their shot early.
They see it as a win-win: They get vaccinated and a precious dose of the Covid-19 vaccine doesn't end up in the trash. But their gain is also a symptom of a lack of coordination in the US vaccination plan -- the initial rollout was much slower than expected, delaying President Joe Biden's plan for "100 million vaccinations in 100 days."
The lucky -- and privileged -- few who get vaccinated early assure what they're doing isn't wrong, although it certainly feels unfair to those who don't have the time or resources to "hunt" for their own.
Unsurprisingly, the hunters have been criticized for "jumping the line." But the hunters argue what they do is more ethical than letting the vaccines expire.
[...] And despite the incredibly high demand for vaccines , vaccination sites across the country have reportedly discarded precious doses after they weren't administered in time. (Both Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines only last a few hours unrefrigerated -- Pfizer's will expire within two hours , and Moderna's within 12 , after the vials are removed from the fridge.)
What are the options? Which ones are fair — and why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @01:29AM (1 child)
Before the conservtards get all wadded up over welfare queens or people standing in line to score an expiring vaccine...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:24AM
Sorry, Biden's administration is in charge now.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 03, @01:30AM (2 children)
There are many of us who don't want the vaccines. There are some who can't wait to get it. Those of us who don't want it, just don't care if someone else is "unfairly" getting a dose early. Let them run to the front of the line, and those of us who don't want to be guinea pigs can go our own way.
Let the market decide, right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 03, @01:40AM
It's not the free market that decides the fate of anti-vaxxers, it's viruses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:27AM
Part of the issue is that they've been overly specific about whom does and doesn't qualify for the relatively few doses we've got. Grocery workers basically won't get vaccines unless there are spare doses that would otherwise expire, but folks that have no need to ever leave their houses will get vaccinated. It makes little sense, if we were serious about this, we'd be vaccinating those that are high risk and those that are likely to spread the virus if infected.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 03, @01:37AM
the chemists will soon start destroying the "expired" vials rather than give them away to avoid a lawsuit. All it takes is one vaccine hunter to screw up and hurt themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @01:38AM (4 children)
The US knew how to handle epidemics, and taught others how to do it.
Once upon a time.
Thanks Trump.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 03, @01:47AM (1 child)
They sure do [history.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @01:52AM
Handling epidemic is different from racist medical experiment.
The US history has a lot to answer for, but your comment is out and out irrelevant.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday February 03, @01:57AM (1 child)
West Virginia, you know, those uneducated poor rednecks you all love to hate, was known for having the most efficient vaccination system [nytimes.com] in the U.S. because they improvised on the fly regardless of what everybody else's bullshit bureaucratic guidelines were.
Of course, I believe that COVID hysteria is a political hoax. Many say that the handling of COVID sank Trump's chances at re-election -- I partially agree because he didn't do enough to call out the bullshit for what it really was and use more of his muscle to keep everywhere open while Democrat-funded corporate brownshirts Antifa and BLM were beating the shit out of mom-and-pop stores. But in his defense, maybe he was smart to pass that hot potato over to an unlikable administration that wants to call half the country "terrorists." Yeah, that'll go over well.
This whole hoax in general -- the coincidental panic over COVID coupled with Antifa and BLM violence -- reeks of a rushed poorly-served banquet in a fancy restaurant. In a proper multi-course meal, the courses are served slowly one-by-one so that your salads are cool, your steaks are hot, and your dessert's ice cream is intact with its fudge still hot. Well, something happened that caused them to get sloppy and bring the whole thing out at once so that salads were stale, steaks were cold, and the ice cream was all melted, desserts had to be eaten alongside appetizers; and all that left a very bad taste in the mouths of people now expecting the Democrats to somehow fix this all. Let's hope the restaurant is under new management in 2-4 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:22AM
So you're an idiot, believe we all knew that ;-)
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday February 03, @01:52AM (1 child)
So these idiots are happily out and about all over the place standing around places where sick people go. It would be irony if some of these people actually got covid while trying to get the vaccine.
Or they could just stay home. Oh, they are wearing their mask, which makes them invulnerable, right? Well, maybe while they are out they could pick up some of those covid tests that require a stupid toy smart phone. (Like everyone has one of those obnoxious toys, well these idiots obviously would)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:27AM
Hey smart guy, can you find any citations for demonstrations of contagion masked outside at 2m? Because if it's fine to wait in line to enter the grocer, it's equally fine to wait for a fucking vaccine so that you can stop adding to risk of everyone around you.
I'm all for people not needlessly going out in a pandemic. Going out to get vaccinated from a dose which would otherwise be wasted is the exact opposite of needless risk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:18AM
At least they are getting vaccinated!