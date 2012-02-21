from the When's-the-last-time-you-crossed-the-border-with-a-half-dozen-filing-cabinets? dept.
It reverses a landmark victory for privacy advocates.
Border Agents Can Search Phones Freely Under New Circuit Court Ruling - The Verge:
A US appeals court has ruled that Customs and Border Protection agents can conduct in-depth searches of phones and laptops, overturning an earlier legal victory for civil liberties groups. First Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch declared that both basic and "advanced" searches, which include reviewing and copying data without a warrant, fall within "permissible constitutional grounds" at the American border.
Lynch ruled against a group of US citizens and residents objecting to invasive searches of their electronic devices.
[...] A district court declared that CBP searches violated the Fourth Amendment by not requiring "reasonable suspicion" that the devices contained contraband. Lynch disagreed. "Electronic device searches do not fit neatly into other categories of property searches, but the bottom line is that basic border searches of electronic devices do not involve an intrusive search of a person," she wrote. That lowers the bar for conducting them at the border, where the government's interest in security is "at its zenith."
Appeals courts have issued conflicting opinions on how electronic devices fall under the "border search exception," a rule allowing warrantless searches that might otherwise be unconstitutional. [...] The exception is primarily intended for finding contraband or unauthorized entrants, but it applies to federal agents working within 100 miles of the US border — an area that covers most metropolitan areas.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Friday February 12, @06:22PM (1 child)
Always use a burner phone for traveling.
This isn't going to go away until we elect people to fix it.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday February 12, @06:33PM
And we aren't going to elect people to fix it as long as legalized corruption and a winner take all two party system give us near perpetual rulers instead of representatives. And we aren't going to deal with that until... we elect people to fix it.
...
...
Fuck.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 12, @06:32PM
Are these kinds of encroachments one of the handful of things that both sides of the aisle agree upon, or at least vote for to keep their constituents happy?
I could be wrong about this, but these sorts of issues never seem to make the mainstream news, not in the same way that the issues that split votes along partisan lines do.
Plus, I thought it was "persons, houses, papers, and effects", not just "persons".