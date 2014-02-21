The Russian company said the employee sold access to 4,887 user email accounts.
Russian search engine and email provider Yandex said today that it caught one of its employees selling access to user email accounts for personal gains.
The company, which did not disclose the employee's name, said the person was "one of three system administrators with the necessary access rights to provide technical support" for its Yandex.Mail service.
The Russian company said it's now in the process of notifying the owners of the 4,887 mailboxes that were compromised and to which the employee sold access to third-parties.
[...] While the Russian tech giant said it referred the incident to authorities, a spokesperson did not return a request for comment from ZDNet seeking additional details about the employee and the incident.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 15, @04:10AM
At least (some of) the Russians fighting for "it", willing to shed blood, sweat, and tears.
Look at the CCP Chinese, brain-washed zombies.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday February 15, @04:18AM
Does this mean email is more secure on gmail?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 15, @04:50AM
Out of ALL the free e-mail services I've used throughout the years, it was my Yandex e-mail account which had other people logging in, they didn't even care to clear the logs (if they could), they just kept logging in/out. Whether or not they were the same individual or not, I don't know. I closed the account and haven't tried anything Yandex since.