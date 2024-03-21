The Federal Communications Commission wants to hear from Internet users about their experiences trying to find good broadband service. The FCC announced yesterday that it is seeking "first-hand accounts on broadband availability and service quality directly from consumers" as part of a new data collection effort. People who live in areas where ISPs either haven't deployed service or have failed to upgrade old networks may be especially interested in participating.

"Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband," acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC's mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed." Rosenworcel shared those sentiments on Twitter as well:

Take note. We're going straight to consumers. https://t.co/bZzsFo46ap — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) March 22, 2021

Anyone who wants to participate can fill out the "Share Your Broadband Experience" form at this webpage. While the FCC is trying to find unserved areas, people with broadband access can also tell the FCC about the quality of their current ISPs. "Your experience with the availability and quality of broadband services at your location will help to inform the FCC's efforts to close the digital divide," the FCC said.

If you have a specific problem and want a response from your ISP, you can also file a complaint against the ISP at the consumer complaint center that the FCC has been operating for years.