FCC wants to hear from Americans who've been ignored by broadband industry:
The Federal Communications Commission wants to hear from Internet users about their experiences trying to find good broadband service. The FCC announced yesterday that it is seeking "first-hand accounts on broadband availability and service quality directly from consumers" as part of a new data collection effort. People who live in areas where ISPs either haven't deployed service or have failed to upgrade old networks may be especially interested in participating.
"Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband," acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC's mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed." Rosenworcel shared those sentiments on Twitter as well:
Anyone who wants to participate can fill out the "Share Your Broadband Experience" form at this webpage. While the FCC is trying to find unserved areas, people with broadband access can also tell the FCC about the quality of their current ISPs. "Your experience with the availability and quality of broadband services at your location will help to inform the FCC's efforts to close the digital divide," the FCC said.
If you have a specific problem and want a response from your ISP, you can also file a complaint against the ISP at the consumer complaint center that the FCC has been operating for years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @01:12AM
It ends with 37 million "My experience is great, thanks" submissions from ISP bots.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @01:15AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 25, @01:22AM
If you click the link, they ask that you give a BRIEF statement, 2 or 4 sentences long.
I thought about eliminating punctuation, so that my three paragraphs would only be three long sentences. ;)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @01:27AM
Internet is a utility, a natural monopoly.
Pour tax money into publicly owned "pipes," let private ISPs compete buying capacity from them.
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Thursday March 25, @01:44AM
Talk about opening the flood gates. They are really going to get a taste of people's pain I imagine. My census block shows I have 5 providers. I of course actually have 1 provider, AT&T, which spitefully provides ADSL that kinda sorta works sometimes. The media converter at the end of the street is bad so it drops constantly, but they won't fix it because it is DSL and they want it to die, and they won't improve it because the area isn't densely populated so it isn't super profitable for them.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 25, @02:08AM
