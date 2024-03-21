Stories
Dependency Yanked Over Licensing Mishap Breaks Rails Worldwide

posted by martyb on Thursday March 25, @10:57AM
datapharmer writes:

A 15 year old XML file created a stir in the Ruby on Rails world today as it was discovered that freedesktop.org.xml which is GPL 2 licensed was included improperly in the mimemagic project which was MIT licensed. The author accepted this notification as valid, pulled prior versions, and switched licenses but as this was a dependency of Rails it promptly got the attention of programmers worldwide that rely on the Rails gem for their applications.

Since Rails itself is MIT licensed this makes for a difficult day of sorting out licensing options for many people.

