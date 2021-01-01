from the finally-implementing-Adam-Selene dept.
[Ed. note: As much as this goes against the norm here, I strongly encourage folk to read the entire linked article. We continue to witness dramatic advances in computer capabilities. Just consider what we already have today: AMD's Epyc and Threadripper processors, Apple Silicon (of which the M1 processor is only a taste), multi-terabyte DDR6 memories, huge farms of SSD storage all help leverage the tremendous capabilities of the latest ray-tracing video cards. Consider this a PSA (Public Service Announcement): You' ve Been Warned.-martyb)
FBI Warns Imminent Deepfake Attacks "Almost Certain" - The Debrief:
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a unique Private Industry Notification (PIN) on deepfakes, warning companies that "malicious actors almost certainly will leverage synthetic content for cyber and foreign influence operations in the next 12-18 months."
[...] Creating or manipulating images and videos to depict events that never actually happened is hardly new. However, advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence have allowed for the creation of compelling and nearly indistinguishable fake videos and images.
Legacy photo editing software uses various graphic editing techniques to alter, change, or enhance images. Photo editing software such as PhotoShop can manipulate pictures to include details or even people that weren't originally in a photo. However, creating convincing false images is highly-dependent on a user's skill in using the editing software.
In contrast, deepfakes use machine learning, and a type of neural network called an autoencoder. An encoder reduces an image to a lower-dimensional latent space, allowing for a decoder to reconstruct an image from the latent representation.
Because the latent or original image contains critical features, such as a person's facial features and body posture, this allows for deepfakes to be decoded with a machine learning model trained for a specific target. Ultimately, the result is a persuasive and highly detailed superimposed representation of the original video or image's underlying facial or body features.
The most often used type of deepfake processing attaches a machine learning generative adversarial network (GAN) to a decoder. The GAN trains a generator and discriminator in an adversarial relationship, resulting in extraordinarily compelling images that virtually mimic reality.
[...] To guard against deepfakes, the FBI encourages using the: Stop, Investigate the source, Find trusted coverage, and Trace the original content when consuming information online, or "SIFT" methodology.
The PIN also provides some tips on visual clues to identify deepfakes, "such as distortions, warping, or inconsistencies in images and video." The FBI gives some examples of where to look for these visual clues including, "consistent eye spacing and placement, noticeable glitches in head and torso movements, as well as syncing issues between face and lip movement, and any associated audio."
The FBI concludes the recent PIN warning by encouraging anyone who wants to report suspicious or criminal cyber activity to contact the FBI by phone at (855) 292-3937 or by e-mail at CyWatch@fbi.gov.
