These techniques may help reduce the acrimony in the comments.
Very few of us are naturally eloquent. But in an age of disconnection — working from home, connecting with the world through a laptop camera — the ability to communicate clearly and effectively has never been more important.
My journey in public speaking started in 2010, after I discovered that 74% of Americans suffer from speech anxiety. My research led me to the Ancient Greeks, who invented speech training, to the present day, when I joined Toastmasters, the world's largest organization devoted to teaching the art of public speaking.
What did I learn? Being a great public speaker has nothing to do with your personality, with overcoming shyness or learning to act confident. It's a technical skill that nearly anyone can acquire, just like cooking.
[...] Then, it's time to distill your message. An effective method is to use this simple, 15-word sentence: As a result of my [talk], they will understand [this], and respond by [doing that].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @01:39PM (3 children)
What the hell are you public speaking for? If you're doing it to prove a point or show how important you are... please stop. Life is unbearable enough without more people like you.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @01:46PM (2 children)
Some people, not many, but some, will consider an alternative to public speaking to be to bring an automatic weapon to use on the audience when it is your turn to express your point of view.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @02:04PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @01:43PM
TED: The counterintuitive way to be more persuasive [ted.com]
This is worth 10 minutes of your life. Even if you can only watch the first 5 minutes, it will be highly educational.
He gives three great examples.
(Score: 2) by seeprime on Monday March 29, @01:49PM
Told everyone that we all get butterflies in our stomachs. Use them and make them fly in formation. Seems like a simple but helpful idea that prevents serious stage freight when used.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday March 29, @01:51PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @02:04PM
It was never good to challenge the alpha male/female
Corollary: if you think you are the alpha male/female you have no fear of speaking
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @02:13PM (1 child)
The first rule, "know your audience", is impossible these days. Since everyone has a handy video camera in their pocket, your audience, effectively, is the whole world. And since it is impossible to know what might possibly offend every person in the world; and since what might be offensive changes moment by moment; and since social media rewards recreational outrage; you have to be either very brave or foolhardy to do public speaking these days. Who needs their entire life ruined as the result of one innocent remark?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @02:21PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @02:18PM
1. Know your material. If you’re not intimately familiar with your topic, you shouldn’t be wasting people’s time, same as you shouldn’t be using PowerPoint as a crutch.
2. Know your target audience. Speak to their interests, not yours.
3. Write your 3 main points on a 3x5 card. You’ll probably find that you won’t even need the card if you covered 1 and 2
4. Be interactive. Ask listeners for their ideas often. Not arguments against , by idea, for improvements, synergies, etc. The more they talk, the better a speaker they’ll say you are. There’s an art to being a good listener.
5. This is NOT A SALES PITCH! nobody likes a sales pitch.
6. Intro - tell them what you’re talking about. Body: tell them summary: tell them what you talked about.
Again, this is not a sales pitch or debate. Resist both. Address people directly. If you have to, pick one person and talk to them. Then change to another, and another. Staying focused on one person the whole time marks you as creepy. Talking to the wall at the back of the room marke you as cold, detached, and not really into it, so why should they be?
7. Thank them. You owe them that much. Seek feedback.
8. If you’re a stiff, don’t bother.