Communities across the United States are reconsidering the public safety benefits of prosecuting nonviolent misdemeanor offenses. So far there has been little empirical evidence to inform policy in this area. In this paper we report the first estimates of the causal effects of misdemeanor prosecution on defendants' subsequent criminal justice involvement. We leverage the as-if random assignment of nonviolent misdemeanor cases to Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) who decide whether a case should move forward with prosecution in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts. These ADAs vary in the average leniency of their prosecution decisions. We find that, for the marginal defendant, nonprosecution of a nonviolent misdemeanor offense leads to large reductions in the likelihood of a new criminal complaint over the next two years. These local average treatment effects are largest for first-time defendants, suggesting that averting initial entry into the criminal justice system has the greatest benefits. We also present evidence that a recent policy change in Suffolk County imposing a presumption of nonprosecution for a set of nonviolent misdemeanor offenses had similar beneficial effects: the likelihood of future criminal justice involvement fell, with no apparent increase in local crime rates.
Journal Reference:
Amanda Y. Agan, Jennifer L. Doleac, Anna Harvey. Misdemeanor Prosecution, (DOI: 10.3386/w28600)
NB: The DOI link was not active yet at time of his story's writing should be active before long.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday March 30, @11:27AM
There's an entire multibillion-dollar industry built around incarcerating as many people as possible for as long as possible, how will this valuable part of our economy survive if less people are persec... uhh, prosecuted?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @11:38AM (2 children)
Making everything a "crime" and then selectively prosecuting targeted individuals is not very compatible with the "democracy" branding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @11:45AM (1 child)
That's right, they should just ship them all back to Africa.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @12:12PM
Who should we ship? The grammar there is ambiguous.
The "criminals"? Those who profiteer off of " criminals" who, in the interest of society, should probably rather be dealt with differently? Or should we better ship those away who keep demanding "real" democracy, as opposed to the current, fake "pretend" democracy, because running a dictatorship is so much more profitable anyway? (that's the definition of fascism, by the way)
I'm not really sure what your meaning was. Maybe I misunderstood completely, but I could see your point for all three variants, it's just that they all make you look like a totally antisocial asshole.
Perhaps the kind of asshole to be shipped far away, for the betterment of local society??
That wouldn't be nice to the African communities though ... after all, they're normal people who despise assholes just as much as we do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @11:47AM
Yes
The difference is what you are trying to achieve here. If someone stole some CC numbers or passing along counterfeit currency, then do you make such individuals do community service and require them to pay restitution or require them to attend social programs (provided they are non-repeats), then that seems to be ok in my mind. If the purpose is to throw them in jail, then that only feeds the prison system and makes no benefit to society at large.
The courts can decide individual's penalty for the crime. Who else decides? Police? They write tickets for speeding and other traffic minor traffic violations. So yes, we still need courts and prosecutions for non-violent crimes. Just like we need courts for divorces. But that doesn't mean we should be throwing people in jail. Such a system is patently broken. And US system is shit in this regard - just look at the retarded bond system and how people with no money are stranded in jails for no reason.
