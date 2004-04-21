Microsoft has revealed that Thursday's worldwide outage was caused by a code defect that allowed the Azure DNS service to become overwhelmed and not respond to DNS queries.

At approximately 5:21 PM EST on Thursday, Microsoft experienced a global outage that prevented users from accessing or signing into numerous services, including Xbox Live, Microsoft Office, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Intune, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Exchange Online, OneDrive, Yammer, Power BI, Power Apps, OneNote, Microsoft Managed Desktop, and Microsoft Streams.

The service was so wide-spread within Microsoft's infrastructure that even their Azure status page, which is used to provide outage info, was inaccessible.

Microsoft's eventually resolved the outage at approximately 6:30 PM EST, with some services taking a bit longer to function again properly. At the time, Microsoft stated that the outage was caused by a DNS issue but did not provide further information.