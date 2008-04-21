from the hidden-in-plain-sight dept.
More than half of people with strong Covid infection are asymptomatic, new figures show:
More than half of people with a strong Covid infection did not report any of the major symptoms, new figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed.
This underlines the risk of people spreading the virus without knowing they are infected which is thought to be one of the main ways the coronavirus pandemic has been able to spread so easily around the world.
The ONS said 53 per cent of people with a strong positive, or high viral load, between December and March did not report having any symptoms compared to 47 per cent who did. It excluded patients likely to be at the start of their infection when transmission and symptoms are thought to be less likely.
Fatigue, headache and cough were the most commonly reported symptoms amongst people who had a strong positive test for Covid-19.
[...] "Around half of those we tested did not report any symptoms even whilst having high levels of the virus present in their body. This underlines that people in the community may unknowingly have the virus and potentially transmit it to others."
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 09, @01:49AM (6 children)
to put on the damn mask in public.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday April 09, @01:56AM (4 children)
I'm going to keep wearing mine in public even after my vaccination takes hold. I know the difference between 90% and 100%, and I choose to minimize the chance of my being in a chain of transmission that hits somebody vulnerable.
It's after case rates go way down that I'll reconsider.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 09, @02:00AM
Careful, that makes you a decent human being and that rigamarole ain't tolerated round these parts!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 09, @02:29AM (1 child)
Vaccine doesn't prevent infection - it helps you to fight it off if you get infected.
Some new research suggests vaccination also helps to prevent spread of infection.
But all researches are preliminary at this point, and your call is what a decent human being would do.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 09, @02:41AM
Infection isn't a binary thing: Viral load (i.e. how much of the bad stuff is in your body) also matters, and that's why vaccination also helps prevent the spread to unvaccinnated people.
It makes total sense when you think about it: Vaccination means your body has antibodies to the virus. The antibodies help by preventing the virus from invading your cells and reproducing with your cells' organelles and proteins. Which means that there's fewer copies of the virus floating around your body, which means that there's less that you can expel onto somebody else. And as an added bonus, if you get vaccinated, you aren't helping the virus mutate into a new version as easily, because mutation requires reproduction to turn into a new strain or variant.
It's the difference between trying a password-guessing attack from 1 machine, or a password-guessing attack from a botnet of 100,000 machines.
And yes, keep wearing a mask and socially distancing in public places too. This isn't an either-or.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 09, @02:34AM
The vaccine does not stop you from contracting or transmitting the virus. It's not that kind of vaccine.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday April 09, @01:58AM
If the headphone are any good, I'll take this one [abc.net.au].
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
My rights don't end where your fear begins.
