There are still a few months to fix this, but for now the US Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Acting Commissioner for Patents, Andrew Faile, and Chief Information Officer, Jamie Holcombe, have announced that starting January 1st, 2022, the USPTO will institute a surcharge for applicants that are not locked into Microsoft products via the proprietary DOCX format. From that date onwards, the USPTO will move away from PDF and require all filers to use that proprietary format or face an arbitrary surcharge when filing.
First, we delayed the effective date for the non-DOCX surcharge fee to January 1, 2022, to provide more time for applicants to transition to this new process, and for the USPTO to continue our outreach efforts and address customer concerns. We've also made office actions available in DOCX and XML formats and further enhanced DOCX features, including accepting DOCX for drawings in addition to the specification, claims, and abstract for certain applications.
One out of several major problems with the plans is that DOCX is a proprietary format. There are several variants of DOCX and each of them are really only supported by a single company's products. Some other products have had progress in beginning to reverse engineering it, but are hindered by the lack of documentation. DOCX is a competitor to the fully-documented, open standard OpenDocument Format, also known as ISO/IEC 26300.
DOCX is not to be confused with OOXML, though it often is. While OOXML, also known as ISO/IEC 29500, is technically standardized, it is incompletely documented and only vaguely related to DOCX. The DOCX format itself is neither fully documented nor standard. So the USPTO is also engaged in spreading disinformation by asserting that it is.
When the UK government announced plans to shift to the .odf Open Document Format, and away from Microsoft's proprietary .doc and .docx formats, Microsoft threatened to move its research facilities out of the UK.
The prime minister's director of strategy at the time, Steve Hilton, said that "Microsoft phoned Conservative MPs with Microsoft R&D facilities in their constituencies and said we will close them down in your constituencies if this goes through" "We just resisted. You have to be brave," Hilton said.
Although I am not a great lover of Microsoft, I'm not sure that this is any different than many other companies who will try to protect their profits - and, arguably, the jobs of their employees - when they can see the potential for the loss of business. But perhaps other companies are a little more subtle - especially when it is obvious that official papers will one day become public knowledge.
[Editor's Comment: This submission has been significantly edited - comment is not attributable to sigma]
[Editor's Comment: Please see public apology regarding this story.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @01:31PM
Why would they transition away from PDF to docx, I can think of only one reason.
Which brings me to the next question, who is getting paid to screw us all over?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday May 26, @01:34PM
Consider the long term benefits of locking patents into Microsoft DOCX format.
Patents last a long time. Way too long.
Patents last longer than Microsoft's interest in backward compatibility, despite Microsoft investments to make its software the most backward. (see: MS Office, Plays For Sure, Zune, Windows phone 6, Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Visual Basic, Windows for tablets, Windows on ARM, and a list of other internal technologies that they lost interest in, but not as quickly as Google loses interest in its own products. Yet Microsoft makes sure to keep important things like 16 bit and 32 bit components.)
Raise your hand if you've ever had a Microsoft Office application that was unable to open a Microsoft document created from a significantly older version of that application?
And what is the reason for this (in)sane behavior? Earlier binary Microsoft docs were once little more than memory binary images of internal data structures, or so I once read. This is what made it extremely difficult even for Microsoft to completely reverse engineer. One would have to look at the source code to analyze what fields and values were where and what they actually meant vs what they might be labelled or what the comments might say.
Imagine a bright and glorious future where patents are enforced, but nobody anywhere can produce a readable copy of the patent, but can produce proof the patent was granted.
We should also consider the mechanism by which the USPTO grants patents.
The patent examination process is not well understood by most people. Once a patent is received, the patent examiner carefully places the application into a room full of other patent applications. Then kittens are released into the room with PATENT GRANTED stamps affixed to their feet. The kittens are then returned to their holding area to await the next round of patent examination. The patent examiners collect the applications from the floor and look to see which patent applications were granted.
The USPTO is going to need additional funding to have a new process in which they carefully track the existence of temporary internal printed copies of patents to ensure their destruction once the patent is fully examined and granted.
Nope. Never gonna happen. Not even if you waited a million microseconds.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Wednesday May 26, @01:54PM
While I find it quite interesting, and stupid, to lock into one format one should perhaps not make to big a deal out of it. Nothing stops you from just taking your normal .doc file and rename it .docx -- and that will work just fine or that is to say it will load into MS Word without issues. If you have a PDF file you can just convert it to a doc file. etc. But I doubt this is the main issue here.
I assume they, USPTO, have some kind of forms, available in docx, where they are trying to streamline the application process where they have some program or script that grabs things from the document and inserts it into their systems and that becomes somewhat harder when everyone uses their own formats or systems or ways of application. They probably already have an API for it so that as soon as you submit it then can take all that info and insert it into their system in the proper places.
Lots of companies these days try this sort of thing, with fairly abysmal results. They take some document of unknown format and they try to use "AI" to pull the relevant info from the documents. It's usually fairly easy with things like phone numbers, email addresses and postal addresses and such with a fairly high success rate but after that shit just tends to fall apart rapidly. So if they can control the format and know exactly where what is placed in a document it becomes so much easier to do this sort of thing. No more "AI" guess work, you can just pull it cause you know where it is going to appear.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @01:59PM
while this actual serious threat is crashing down onto us, the FOSS community is too busy in a freenode circle jerk to do anything useful
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday May 26, @02:01PM
ahem.
raise your hand if your lawyer does not have a copy of Word.
(*crickets*)
thought so.
while this is annoying, its not a real world problem. no one but lawyers does the actual wordsmithing and filing of these things.
I'd bet there's not a single lawyer in the WORLD that has zero access to MS Word.
Not. A. Single. One.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @02:17PM (2 children)
Which of the two is "freer", considering both are proprietary formats owned by Adobe and Micro$oft respectively?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @02:25PM
Neither, use djvu.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday May 26, @02:28PM
PDF is ISO 32000 [iso.org] with the PDF/UA variant as ISO 14289 [iso.org]. So being an actual standard, that is substantially more open and facilitating freedom than anything M$ has to offer. The proprietary M$ formats remain undocumented and, probably, undocumentable.
For what it's worth, M$ still does not have proper support for the OpenDocument Format, ISO 26300. There used to be a plug-in which enabled it, but that was discontinued / blocked and what is in its place loses data, especially formatting. That data loss has not been patched in a decade so it looks quite intentional. The USPTO should 1) not require that filers (whether lawyers or not) be limited to the customers of any single company, and 2) not reward such anti-competitive behaviors.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @02:19PM
this is fantastic! we just need to "take out m$" and all patents are LIBERATED! weeeeeh!
more srsly, the anti grav, home fusion etc patent need to report home when being writen and some "zero day" pulled from the drawer to plausible explain why the computer "suddenly" crashed t-hehehe.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 26, @02:25PM
How big of a bribe Microsoft paid, and who they paid it to? That said, most SF magazines insist on .DOC for submissions. It rankles, I hate Microsoft Word. Fortunately, Lo and Oo both write .DOC files now that can be opened with Word.
