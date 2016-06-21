from the abandon-'ship' dept.
Windows 11 Build Leaks Ahead of Launch
Exclusive | First impressions of Windows 11 aka Sun Valley from a leaked ISO — A much needed visual overhaul that does not alienate long-time users
We've been hearing about Microsoft's upcoming major update to Windows 10 for quite some time now. Codenamed Sun Valley, information so far on the internet indicated deep changes to the OS and the UI. We have also come across news that pointed to the Sun Valley update being likely christened as Windows 11. We can now confirm that it the next version of Windows will indeed be called Windows 11.
We have managed to get our hands on a leaked build of the OS. Given that we are just about 10 days from the official unveiling, we don't expect too many changes from the current build 21996.1 to the RTM candidate, but it still helps to be skeptical till launch.
[...] Microsoft will take wraps off Windows 11 on June 24. It is possible that the company may show off a few more visual changes not seen in these leaked builds. For now, take a look at the screenshots below and let us know what you think. We are still fiddling around with the build and will update this article if we come across anything noteworthy.
Also at The Verge and Videocardz.
See also: Make way for Windows 11? Windows 10 end-of-life is October 2025
The first strong indication that bigger things may be coming landed last week from a Microsoft-published EOL notice for Windows 10. "Windows 10 Home and Pro"—no code names, no minor version numbers—is now listed as retiring on October 14, 2025. "Retiring" is a part of the Modern Lifecycle Policy and means that the retired product leaves support entirely; this does not follow the old Fixed Lifecycle Policy with "mainstream" and "extended" support. Retired is retired—hit the pasture.
Windows 11 has leaked, will have rounded corners and revised start menu
Windows 11 has leaked online, giving us a first glimpse of Microsoft's next operating system and all the small ways it'll annoy and unsettle us until we finally Google how to change it back. This time around: it has rounded corners, the app icons are centered in the task bar, and the Start menu has changed.
As reported by The Verge, screenshots of Windows 11 first appeared on Chinese website Baidu Tieba, before it seems the whole operating system leaked.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 16, @02:39PM (7 children)
I thought it was going to forever be called
Windows OS X
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 16, @02:48PM (3 children)
I was wondering that to. I might be remembering wrong but I was fairly sure that they said 10 was the last version and everything from there on was just going to be tweaks and updates. Not that I really believed in that but still.
All I have seen so far is that it's supposed to feel faster, the UI has rounded corners (who cares?) and that the start menu is centered on screen (something I care even less about). It's not exactly blowing the user away with new and improved things here.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 16, @03:01PM
I had heard the same thing.
Microsoft may have gotten wind of Apple planning a version 11 of Mac OS and is planning and reacting accordingly.
Apple's lawyers might care. Rounded corners was one of the major innovations of the iPhone. Along with bouncy scrolling. Apple claimed that either of these patents alone was worth Samsung's entire, 100% of their profits, on Samsung's devices. Yes, really.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @04:02PM
MSDN always listed an EOL date for Windus 10.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Wednesday June 16, @04:13PM
FTFY
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday June 16, @02:51PM (2 children)
Well at least the flip-flopping is consistent, back to round again:
And in terms of changing the version number, since they haven't done anything except flip-flop from round to square windows and back for over a decade now they have to change at least something else or people will think they're just selling them the same crap in a different box.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 16, @03:04PM (1 child)
If you haven't noticed, Microsoft just cannot stop playing with their start menu. They are obsessed with playing with it.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @04:13PM
They need an End menu?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @03:12PM (4 children)
"Leak", you say? That's a very interesting way of spelling "marketing trying to drum up excitement for a big nothing-burger"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 16, @03:13PM
It's called maintaining relevance.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday June 16, @03:20PM (2 children)
This exactly!
If this "leak" was real, you'd hear about Russian or Chinese hackers gaining unauthorized access to MS' servers, the FBI / NSA / CIA / KGB / Mossad / GHQ / DGSE on the case, Microsoft shouting right and left that the bad guys will be caught and will pay for what they've done, reassuring Azure customers that they're safe because that bit wasn't penetrated, and yaba-daba-doo...
Here, not a word. It's pure marketing and it's not even remotely convincing.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @03:22PM (1 child)
HA HA! Made you look though. Marketing FTW!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday June 16, @03:45PM
Look what?
I didn't look. I'm not interested in Windows UI cosmetic changes in the slightest. I'm only interested in new versions of Windows insofar as my employer's IT manager has to purchase new machines with Windows preinstalled every now and then, and we're interested in knowing in what creative and sneaky ways Microsoft does telemetry on us.
I'm 100% sure this marketing piece has nothing on telemetry, personal data exfiltration, surveillance and general mothership-reporting in Windows 11. So I didn't even bother clicking on the link.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Wednesday June 16, @03:46PM
Looking at the screenshots in the articles, I have to say I actually like the visual element changes and new start menu. It's decidedly more Mac-like.
And they've supposedly finally figured out how to have just one control panel, which feels mind-blowing at this point.
Now if only they stop with the bullshit shovelware.