Backhouse found an unauthorized local user could easily get a root shell on a system using a few standard shell tools such as bash, kill, and dbus-send. Oddly enough, while the bug is quite old, it only recently started shipping in the most popular Linux distributions. For example, if you're running Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7; Debian 10; or Ubuntu 18.04; you're invulnerable to this security hole. But, if you're running the newer RHEL 8, Debian testing; or Ubuntu 20.04, you can be attacked with it.

Why? Because this buggy code hadn't been used in most Linux distros. Recently, however, the vulnerable code was backported into shipping versions of polkit. An old security hole was given a new lease on life.

That's not the only reason this bug hid in plain sight for so long. Backhouse explained the security hole isn't triggered every time you run programs that can call it. Why? It turns out that polkit asks dbus-daemon for the UID [User ID] of the requesting process multiple times, on different codepaths. Most of those codepaths handle the error correctly, but one of them doesn't. If you kill the dbus-send command early, it's handled by one of the correct codepaths and the request is rejected. To trigger the vulnerable codepath, you have to disconnect at just the right moment. And because there are multiple processes involved, the timing of that "right moment" varies from one run to the next. That's why it usually takes a few tries for the exploit to succeed. I'd guess it's also the reason why the bug wasn't previously discovered.