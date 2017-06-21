Stories
World Bank Slams Bitcoin, Declines to Help El Salvador’s Cryptocurrency Plan

posted by martyb on Friday June 18, @04:01AM
from the melt-it-all-down dept.
News

Freeman writes:

World Bank slams bitcoin, declines to help El Salvador's cryptocurrency plan:

Last week, El Salvador's government passed a law to accept bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. The country receives $6 billion in remittances per year—nearly a quarter of its gross domestic product—and the hope is that bitcoin's lower transaction costs could boost that amount by a few percentage points.

The move was first proposed by the country's president, Nayib Bukele, who said he hoped that in addition to facilitating lower remittance fees, the bitcoin plan would attract investment and provide an avenue for savings for residents, about 70 percent of whom are unbanked. (What Bukele didn't say, but what Bloomberg has reported, is that he and members of his political party have owned bitcoin for years.)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @04:16AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @04:16AM (#1146845)

    Their only "valuable" exports are mercenaries and gang bangers. They need Bitcoins to hide their illegal shit.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @04:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @04:45AM (#1146853)

      Turning the whole region into banana republics.

      And now America is trying to stem the tide of refugees from Central America, just like Europe against Middle East/Africa.

      What goes around, comes around. Shits have consequences.

