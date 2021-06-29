The two-year research effort saw the institute examine 15 nations and define three tiers of capability.

America was ranked the sole Tier-One Nation, meaning it possesses "world-leading strengths in all the categories in the methodology".

The report says America's "capability for offensive cyber operations is probably more developed than that of any other country, although its full potential remains largely undemonstrated".

An interesting observation given the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident is that "The US has moved more effectively than any other country to defend its critical national infrastructure in cyberspace". That opinion is tempered with the observation that the United States "recognises that the task is extremely difficult and that major weaknesses remain".