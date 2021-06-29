https://www.theregister.com/2021/06/29/international_institute_for_strategic_studies_cyber_study/
The United States is comfortably the world's most powerful nation when measured on "cyber capabilities that make the greatest difference to national power," according to British think tank The International Institute for Strategic Studies.
The institute on Monday published a document titled "Cyber Capabilities and National Power: A Net Assessment" that covered 15 nations and considered the following criteria:
- Strategy and doctrine;
- Governance, command and control;
- Core cyber intelligence capability;
- Cyber empowerment and dependence;
- Cyber security and resilience;
- Global leadership in cyberspace affairs;
- Offensive cyber capability.
The two-year research effort saw the institute examine 15 nations and define three tiers of capability.
America was ranked the sole Tier-One Nation, meaning it possesses "world-leading strengths in all the categories in the methodology".
The report says America's "capability for offensive cyber operations is probably more developed than that of any other country, although its full potential remains largely undemonstrated".
An interesting observation given the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident is that "The US has moved more effectively than any other country to defend its critical national infrastructure in cyberspace". That opinion is tempered with the observation that the United States "recognises that the task is extremely difficult and that major weaknesses remain".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @12:37PM (2 children)
I thought that was the most dangerous cyberweapon of all?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 29, @12:54PM (1 child)
Do we really believe that?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 29, @01:13PM
Of course we don't believe that. The US led the world in putting critical infrastructure online, where it is vulnerable.
I can't help wondering how China handles their infrastructure. Is it connected, or do they assign people to watch gauges and flip switches? How about Russia? Off the top of my head, I don't recall any major ransomware stories from either country. Looks like a western phenomena, that depends on stupid efficiency metrics and corporate greed.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 29, @12:59PM (1 child)
Theres no point in reading a study without determining who funded it to meet a predetermined conclusion.
Well then...
Oh great "deep state" propaganda, just what I needed.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 29, @01:11PM
Yes, so, this is the "Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?" situation, except the U.S. cyber power capabilities might be a dozen elephant sized mosquitoes vs a million mosquito sized elephants.
Sure, one mosquito sized elephant doesn't seem like much of a threat, but when it crawls up your nose and gets lodged in your Colonial Pipeline - you're gonna pay a few million dollars to get it out, and the elephant sized mosquitoes might be able to perform surgically targeted powerful retaliatory strikes, but they're unlikely to stop all the mosquito sized elephants.
My karma ran over your dogma.