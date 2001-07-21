Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Lawmakers Say it is Time to Boost Privacy Protections Around Cloud Data

posted by janrinok on Thursday July 01, @04:31PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the at-last! dept.
Digital Liberty News

upstart writes:

U.S. lawmakers say it is time to boost privacy protections around cloud data:

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The United States needs to accord the same legal protections to user data held on tech companies' servers as it does to physical files stored in personal file cabinets, media attorneys and lawmakers said Wednesday.

The witnesses spoke at a hearing on whether the U.S. government overuses it secret subpoena power in a way that harms American internet users. The proceeding follows revelations that former President Donald Trump's U.S. Department of Justice secretly sought the phone records of reporters and Democratic representatives to investigate the leaks of classified material. read more

Word of the DOJ's investigations outraged lawmakers and prompted renewed talk of curbing the federal government's practice of secretly subpoenaing the cloud service providers - companies like Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google - to win access to their users' emails, documents and instant messages without giving them a chance to defend their interests.

U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said the tactic was "an end run on the protections that the Fourth Amendment is supposed to provide to every American."

Original Submission


«  We [Almost!] Did it! We Raised 99.987% of SoylentNews' 2021H1 Fundraising Goal!
U.S. Lawmakers Say it is Time to Boost Privacy Protections Around Cloud Data | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @04:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @04:57PM (#1151869)
    "Word of the DOJ's investigations outraged lawmakers."
    Even the most deeply idiotic "Lawmakers" have known for years there is no such thing as privacy for American internet users. The NSA scoops it all up, including httpS traffic and who knows what else. Also, the idea that those who were "outraged" wouldn't instead cheer were the partisan teams reversed is a SICK JOKE. Anyone in tech knows all of this. How anyone in Congress lives with themselves I'll never understand.
(1)