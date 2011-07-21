'Legend of Zelda' auction sets bar for the most expensive video game at $870,000:
Just a few months after a record-setting auction turned a sealed copy of Nintendo's original Super Mario Bros. into the most expensive video game — at an eye-popping price of $660,000 — that record has fallen. Another NES classic, The Legend of Zelda, is now the title-holder.
In a Heritage Auctions sale that ended Friday, a sealed copy of the very first Zelda game sold for $870,000. Even though this particular copy scored a (slightly) lower quality rating than Mario, the rarity of the item boosted its value significantly.
[...] The distinction here is a major difference-maker for serious collectors. There are little clues on every NES package that indicate which production run the release comes from. This copy of Zelda is from a run dubbed "NES R" (for the ® that appears next to the "Nintendo Entertainment System" logo on the box).
That "NES R" production run dates back to late 1987, and it was preceded by only one other run (dubbed "NES TM").
It won't be a gamer that snags up this thing.
That's true. The most I could get together for the bid was 255 rupees. Oh and my neighbors are pissed I cut their lawn and smashed their pots.
You should see how much I'm getting for E.T. cartridges for the old Atari game consoles! They're selling like hotcakes out of my Uncle Rico's van!
If only I never opened my games and played them, maybe I would be a millionaire now.
If I had any idea which toys would be popular and sell for 2,000x the value in the future, might as well buy everything now and wait 30-40 years and hope for some rich person to buy it.
Isn't this kind of suspicious that they keep finding all these sealed copies of 30-40 year old games in mint or near mint condition just laying about. I can't really recall anyone in the early to mid 80's sitting around with their NES saying things like "I'm going to buy the latest Zelda game and never play it but instead saving it until I'm middle aged or retire as some kind of collectors item", but perhaps I just knew the wrong people. People like me, that I knew, tended to play the games. Not to mention that collecting games, if that was a thing it was who had the most amount of pirated games, or access to them, since a single tape could contain quite a few games in the very early days.
I think it was one of the Mario games, mentioned previously in the news, that someone had bought and then put in a desk and then apparently forgot about for a couple of decades. Sure. Slightly weird but sure. Didn't Jr get someone annoying when they forgot the present or x-mas gift or was it that both parents (or grandparents etc) bought multiple copies and then they sort of just forgot about one of them? Still more believable then this collectors items nonsense, collectors editions for games came much later and is beyond stupid but still whatever you want to spend your money on.