Million cubic metre 90GWh thermal storage project in Finland could begin construction next year:
A seasonal heat storage plant which will have a capacity of about 90GWh looks set to begin construction next year in Vantaa, Finland, with water stored in underground caverns heated to 140°C using renewable energy and waste heat.
City energy company Vantaa Energy said at the beginning of this month that it has selected engineering, design and advisory group AFRY and Finnish urban development and construction company YIT as project partners. Project development begins this summer and construction in autumn next year, with the massive system expected to be online during 2026.
The project, called Vantaa Energy Cavern Thermal Energy Storage (VECTES), will involve caverns around 60 metres underground in bedrock. According to project overview documents produced by Vantaa, situating the water storage that far down means the ground water’s natural pressure will prevent it from evaporating, even at temperatures above its boiling point.
Four main caverns of around 220,000 cubic metres each, adding up to about a million cubic metres in total will make up the main storage chamber. The aim is to replace the use of natural gas for heating with the plant’s stored energy capacity equivalent to the annual heat consumption of an average-sized Finnish town. Thus, surplus heat from summer months can be stored and used in winter with solar, wind and geothermal energy as well as waste heat from buildings helping to feed it.
[...] Vantaa will make a decision on how to direct investment into the project and begin transitioning to implementation after the initial development phase. The contract awarded to YIT and AFRY is worth about €75 million (US$88.95 million), YIT said, with the development phase of that worth about €1.6 million. An implementation phase contract is expected to be signed in Autumn 2022 ahead of construction starting.