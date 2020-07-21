Apple employees threaten to quit as company takes hard line stance on remote work:
Apple employees claim the company is not budging on plans to institute a hybrid work model for corporate workers and is in some cases denying work-from-home exceptions, including one accommodation covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In June, Apple announced a hybrid work schedule that will see employees return to the office for three days a week starting in September, a shift toward normal corporate operations after the pandemic forced a lengthy work-from-home period. Days later, participants of what is assumed to be the same remote work advocacy Slack channel cited by The Vergeasked more flexibility, saying that working from home brings a number of benefits including greater diversity and inclusion in retention and hiring, tearing down previously existing communication barriers, better work life balance, better integration of existing remote / location-flexible workers, and reduced spread of pathogens.
That request was flatly denied. In a video to employees late last month, SVP of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien toed the company line on remote work policies, saying, "We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future. If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 20, @04:50PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 20, @04:58PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 20, @04:53PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday July 20, @05:02PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday July 20, @05:04PM
I don't know which book the HR and MBA people have read about this three day at the office thing. But they are all spouting the same line now like parrots. So who came up with this 3-2 split and thought that this was a fantastic idea?
I was offered such a job, not at Apple, at the beginning of the summer, the catch is that the office is then a seven hour, one way, train ride away. So I told them that they would in essence offer me a three day work week as the other two days would be spent on getting to and from the office. They didn't like that and instead sort of implied that I should travel on my own time. Also I couldn't chose which days I was at the office or not, but I got the impression that it wasn't office mon-wed and then home thur-fri. More like every other day or some shit just to make it even worse and completely pointless. Thanks but no thanks. My counteroffer of being at the office when needed but about two-three per month was not to their liking either.
Indoctrination doesn't transfer via Zoom (or Teams or ...)?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 20, @05:16PM
I hope they make it stick. If the existing workforce walks out as a block, Apple isn't going to have much choice but to open up more remote work options. Same for Google, Pixar, Dreamworks, Yahoo, Microsoft, etc.
