For years, Google has been making a concerted effort to push websites into using HTTPS to provide a more secure browsing experience.

[...] As most website communication is now secure, Google is testing a new feature that removes the lock icon for secure sites. This feature is available to test in Chrome 93 Beta, and Chrome 94 Canary builds by enabling the 'Omnibox Updated connection security indicators' flag.

With this feature enabled, Google Chrome will only display security indicators when the site is not secure

[...] For businesses who wish to have continued HTTPS security indicators, Google has added an enterprise policy for Chrome 93 named 'LockIconInAddressBarEnabled' that can be used to enable the lock icon again on the address bar.

[...] For those who want to test out the disabling of Chrome security indicators feature, you can enable it in Chrome Beta or Chrome Canary