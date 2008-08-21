Stories
Intel Plans to Spend $60 Billion to $120 Billion on New Fab Complex

posted by martyb on Sunday August 08, @09:59AM
Techonomics
takyon writes:

Intel: Upcoming US Fab Will Be a Small City, to Cost $60 to $120 Billion

Intel has revealed some additional details about its upcoming brand-new fab complex in the U.S. Patrick Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel, said that the new fab campus will cost between $60 billion and $120 billion, will include multiple modules capable of processing wafers using Intel's advanced process technologies, and chip packaging facilities. In addition, the company aims to build it adjacent to a university to simplify the hiring of new personnel.

As part of its IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel is set to decide on the exact location of its next major semiconductor manufacturing hub in the U.S by the end of this year. The fab will include between six and eight modules that will produce chips using the company's leading-edge fabrication processes, will be able to package chips using Intel's proprietary techniques like EMIB and Foveros, and will also run a dedicated power plant, Pat Gelsinger said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Each semiconductor fabrication module will cost between $10 billion and $15 billion, so Intel's investments into the hub over the next decade could be as 'low' as $60 billion and could top $120 billion.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 08, @10:19AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 08, @10:19AM (#1164603)

    Guess who supplies the rare earth materials needed?

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday August 08, @11:01AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 08, @11:01AM (#1164615) Journal

    In addition, the company aims to build it adjacent to a university to simplify the hiring of new personnel.

    At this price they might as well build an University on their own, 't'll be a rounding error.

