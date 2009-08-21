Preorders For This Electromagnetic Rifle Are Being Taken For $3,775:
The U.S. Navy may have shelved its railgun program, but that doesn't mean you can't get a similar futuristic weapon for yourself. One ambitious company is offering what it is calling "the world's first and only handheld Gauss rifle" for pre-order for the price of $3,375. The rifle is claimed to be capable of shooting a wide variety of metal projectiles using powerful magnets. Obviously, there are outstanding questions about how well the Gauss rifle works and how safe the system is, but the company's CEO tells us that military and law enforcement agencies have already expressed interest in the weapon.
The GR-1 Anvil Gauss rifle is made by Arcflash Labs, LLC, the co-founder of which, David Wirth and Jason Murray, are "Aerospace Engineers, former US Air Force officers, and experts in pulsed power supply development with 20 years of combined experience," according to its website. The company says the weapon is "capable of accelerating any ferromagnetic projectile (under 1/2″ in diameter) to 200+ fps [feet per second]" and can produce up to 100 Joules of force, or 75 foot-pounds, similar to the muzzle energy of some .22 rifles, making it the "most powerful coilgun ever sold to the public, and also (very likely) the most powerful handheld coilgun ever built."
There are some limitations such as being limited to up to 50 full-power rounds per minute (or 1.16 seconds per round) and up to 100 (50% power) rounds per minute. And it weighs 20 pounds (9 kg).
Manufacturer's video on YouTube (2m01s).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @03:16AM
So much for explosive/weapon detectors that work on detecting low concentrations of explosives. Same for gunpowder sniffing dogs...and their trainers/handlers.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @03:18AM
More gun nut stuff on SN? When will it end? Please make it stop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @03:26AM
"Quick Joe, we've got a hostage situation. Go get your 20 lb pistol that shoots bottle-caps."
This is going to be one of those "just wait and see the improvements in the next version" kind of thing where they hope they will be able to convince the groups who bought some to buy the upgrades because its performance will always be underwhelming.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @03:30AM
They should come with backpack style battery pack, like ghostbusters' ghost incinerators.