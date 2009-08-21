The U.S. Navy may have shelved its railgun program, but that doesn't mean you can't get a similar futuristic weapon for yourself. One ambitious company is offering what it is calling "the world's first and only handheld Gauss rifle" for pre-order for the price of $3,375. The rifle is claimed to be capable of shooting a wide variety of metal projectiles using powerful magnets. Obviously, there are outstanding questions about how well the Gauss rifle works and how safe the system is, but the company's CEO tells us that military and law enforcement agencies have already expressed interest in the weapon.

The GR-1 Anvil Gauss rifle is made by Arcflash Labs, LLC, the co-founder of which, David Wirth and Jason Murray, are "Aerospace Engineers, former US Air Force officers, and experts in pulsed power supply development with 20 years of combined experience," according to its website. The company says the weapon is "capable of accelerating any ferromagnetic projectile (under 1/2″ in diameter) to 200+ fps [feet per second]" and can produce up to 100 Joules of force, or 75 foot-pounds, similar to the muzzle energy of some .22 rifles, making it the "most powerful coilgun ever sold to the public, and also (very likely) the most powerful handheld coilgun ever built."