UK Launches £4m Fund to Run Fibre Optic Cables Through Water Pipes

The [UK] government has launched a £4m fund to back projects trialling running fibre optic broadband cables through water pipes to help connect hard-to-reach homes without digging up roads.

The money will also be used to test out monitors in pipes that can help water companies identify and repair leaks more quickly. About a fifth of water put into public supply every day is lost via leaks and it is hoped that sensors could help deliver water companies' commitment to reduce water loss by half.

Infrastructure works, in particular installing new ducts and poles, can make up as much as four-fifths of the costs to industry of building new gigabit-capable broadband networks, the government said.

The project is designed to help cut those costs, and is part of a plan to improve broadband and mobile signals in rural areas.

[...] Although more than 96% of UK premises already have access to superfast broadband, providing download speeds of at least 24 Mbps, according to the government, just 12% of the UK has access to faster speeds via full-fibre broadband.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @03:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @03:20PM (#1166535)

    This must be one of those bubble networks I keep hearing about.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 13, @03:39PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 13, @03:39PM (#1166544) Journal

    Don't they realize that this would add some measure of difficulty for the NSA to tap those cables inside a water pipe?

    A frog with three tows on its feat wood bee a three toad frog.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @04:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @04:28PM (#1166566)

      Not necessary... the NSA can just tap in at the source, the backbone and the destination. If you're really worried you should stop watching CP.

