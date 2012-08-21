from the read-the-small-print-before-signing dept.
British travellers rage as Vodafone brings back data roaming charges:
British travellers in the EU were disappointed today as another mobile phone company reintroduced roaming charges.
Mobile phone operator Vodafone said it would reintroduce European roaming fees for new and upgrading British customers in January 2022, following the lead set by rival EE.
Roaming charges were completely abolished in the European Union in 2017, saving holidaymakers and business travellers millions of pounds a year in total additional fees for using their smartphones outside Britain. But fee-free roaming was not protected in the Brexit agreement Britain signed with the EU.
Vodafone's UK Chief Executive Ahmed Essam said the majority of its customers were not regular roamers - fewer than half roamed beyond Ireland in 2019 - and they were paying for something they didn't use.
"So we think it's fairer to give people more choice over what they pay for, either opting into a price plan that includes free-roaming or paying for roaming only when they roam," he said.
Eight and 15 day passes would be available at 1 pound per day, Vodafone said, adding that roaming would remain inclusive in the Republic of Ireland for all customers. From 11 August, all new and upgrading Vodafone customers will face roaming charges in the EU from January.
"Existing customers will not be impacted by these changes while they remain on their current price plan," said a spokesperson for Vodafone.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday August 13, @04:13AM (1 child)
So Brexit didn't live up to its promises then? Who would have thought...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 13, @04:22AM
Not yet, no surprises there.
What's new: brits are no longer stiff-upper-lip-ing, on the contrary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Friday August 13, @04:14AM (1 child)
What the hell did these idiots think Brexit would mean? Everything about the relationship with Europe to be completely different, yet remain the same?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday August 13, @04:22AM
It's in the article:
Meaning: "I didn't want to follow rules made up by someone I didn't vote for, but I liked the rules."
Yeah, they didn't vote MEPs in, but they enjoyed what MEPs voted for. Now they're just realizing. But vaporous populist talks about sovereignty unfortunately sold Brexit to the British public.
The best commentary I've ever heard on Brexit was made by James Acaster on Mock the week: priceless and totally accurate [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 13, @04:24AM
Should've been something on the Schadenfreude theme, I don't expect any comments offering sympathy.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday August 13, @04:27AM
Welcome to the Brexit, sir!