Exclusive: Apple's child protection features spark concern within its own ranks -sources
A backlash over Apple's move to scan U.S. customer phones and computers for child sex abuse images has grown to include employees speaking out internally, a notable turn in a company famed for its secretive culture, as well as provoking intensified protests from leading technology policy groups.
Apple employees have flooded an Apple internal Slack channel with more than 800 messages on the plan announced a week ago, workers who asked not to be identified told Reuters. Many expressed worries that the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests, according to workers who saw the days-long thread.
Past security changes at Apple have also prompted concern among employees, but the volume and duration of the new debate is surprising, the workers said. Some posters worried that Apple is damaging its leading reputation for protecting privacy.
Apple says it will refuse gov't demands to expand photo-scanning beyond CSAM:
Apple does not seem to have anticipated the level of criticism its decision to scan user photos would receive. On Thursday night, Apple distributed an internal memo that acknowledged criticism but dismissed it as "screeching voices of the minority."
That portion of the memo was written by NCMEC Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships Marita Rodriguez. "I know it's been a long day and that many of you probably haven't slept in 24 hours. We know that the days to come will be filled with the screeching voices of the minority. Our voices will be louder. Our commitment to lift up kids who have lived through the most unimaginable abuse and victimizations will be stronger," Rodriguez wrote.
The memo was obtained and published by 9to5Mac. The Apple-written portion of the memo said, "We've seen many positive responses today. We know some people have misunderstandings, and more than a few are worried about the implications, but we will continue to explain and detail the features so people understand what we've built."
The call is coming from within the building.
Apple intends to install software on American iPhones to scan for child abuse imagery, according to people briefed on its plans, raising alarm among security researchers who warn that it could open the door to surveillance of millions of people's personal devices.
Apple detailed its proposed system—known as "neuralMatch"—to some US academics earlier this week, according to two security researchers briefed on the virtual meeting. The plans could be publicized more widely as soon as this week, they said.
The automated system would proactively alert a team of human reviewers if it believes illegal imagery is detected, who would then contact law enforcement if the material can be verified. The scheme will initially roll out only in the US.
[...] Security researchers, while supportive of efforts to combat child abuse, are concerned that Apple risks enabling governments around the world to seek access to their citizens' personal data, potentially far beyond its original intent.
"It is an absolutely appalling idea, because it is going to lead to distributed bulk surveillance of . . . our phones and laptops," said Ross Anderson, professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge.