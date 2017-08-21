from the try-it-at-home!? dept.
In 2018 I made the first homemade integrated circuits in my garage fab. I was a senior in high school when I made the Z1 amplifier, and now I'm a senior in college so there are some long overdue improvements to the amateur silicon process.
The Z1 had 6 transistors and was a great test chip to develop all the processes and equipment. The Z2 has 100 transistors on a 10µm polysilicon gate process – same technology as Intel's first processor. My chip is a simple 10×10 array of transistors to test, characterize, and tweak the process but this is a huge step closer to more advanced DIY computer chips. The Intel 4004 has 2,200 transistors and I've now made 1,200 on the same piece of silicon.
Previously, I made chips with a metal gate process. The aluminum gate has a large work function difference with the silicon channel beneath it which results in a high threshold voltage (10V). I used these metal gate transistors in a few fun projects like a guitar distortion pedal and a ring oscillator LED blinker but both of these required one or two 9V batteries to run the circuit due to high Vth. By switching to a polysilicon gate process, I get a ton of performance benefits (self aligned gate means lower overlap capacitances) including a much lower Vth which makes these chips compatible with 2.5V and 3.3V logic levels. The new FETs have excellent characteristics:
[...] I was particularly surprised by the super low leakage current. This value goes up about 10x in ambient room lighting.
Now we know that it's possible to make really good transistors with impure chemicals, no cleanroom, and homemade equipment. Of course, yield and process repeatability are diminished. I'll do more testing to collect data on the statistics and variability of FET properties but it's looking good!
Linked story has pictures as well as many more details on the chip's construction.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday August 17, @02:05PM
The YouTube algorithm already put that in my feed a few days ago. Hats off to the guy. This is beyond 1337. Although "at Home" here would be valid only for very small subsets of "Home", where "Home" is stuffed with technology that is more advanced than that seen at '70s semi fabs.
His maskless technology is great, how he modded the DLP projector (UV filter out, adapted optics, software compensation for brightness). The results with their super clean feature edges scream "excellent yield". Brought into a production process, it would allow for easy creation of many one-off ICs with a single wafer start. I could easily imagine a Shenzhen shop offering such stuff at hobbyist prices (like, say, $20 for 10 PDIP-16 ICs, or a bit extra for uncapped ones to probe in a ceramic carrier). I wonder if mask, or better, exposure images could be created with an unmodified KiCAD if you had the exposure layers in footprints for associated schematic elements.
Quick calculation says that with a 1080p projector, square die, 4 pixels per structure size, 270x270 elements could be achieved, which is in the ballpark of an original NMOS 68000. (And I think he can only do N-channel, so far).