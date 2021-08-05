from the it-goes-to-eleven dept.
This story presents a roundup of a selection of Microsoft Windows 11 prerelease story submissions. Included are the following:
- Windows 11 To Only Support One Intel 7th Gen CPU, No AMD Zen CPUs
- Why Windows 11 Has Such Strict Hardware Requirements, According to Microsoft
- Microsoft Won't Stop You Installing Windows 11 on Older PCs
- Start or Please Stop? Power users mourn features lost in Windows 11 'simplification'
If Windows isn't your cup of tea, then please feel free to skip this story; another story will appear presently. Otherwise, please see the rest of the story below the fold:
Windows 11 To Only Support One Intel 7th Gen CPU, No AMD Zen CPUs
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Microsoft announced today [August 27, 2021] that after investigating other potentially compatible processors for Windows 11, they only found one 7th generation Intel CPU [the Intel Core i7-7820HQ processor] to be compatible, and no AMD Zen CPUs.
When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, many users were upset, if not angry, about the new and stricter system requirements for the new operating system.
[...] To make matters worse, Microsoft released a new tool called PC Health Check that checks if your hardware is compatible with Windows 11. However, this tool was severely lacking as it provided little information as to why a device was not compatible[.]
[...] In addition to the minor change in CPU compatibility, Microsoft has released a new version of their PC Health Check tool that provides more detailed information regarding why a device is not compatible with Windows 11.
Why Windows 11 Has Such Strict Hardware Requirements, According to Microsoft
Why Windows 11 has such strict hardware requirements, according to Microsoft:
Windows 11 promises to refine window management, run Android apps, and to unify the look and feel of the operating system's built-in apps after years of frustrating hodgepodge. But none of that matters if your computer can't run the software, and Microsoft has only promised official Windows 11 support for computers released within the last three or four years.
[...] Microsoft's rationale for Windows 11's strict official support requirements—including Secure Boot, a TPM 2.0 module, and virtualization support—has always been centered on security rather than raw performance. A new post from Microsoft today [August 27, 2021] breaks down those requirements in more detail and also makes an argument about system stability using crash data from older PCs in the Windows Insider program.
Microsoft says that Insider Program PCs that didn't meet Windows 11's minimum requirements "had 52% more kernel mode crashes" than PCs that did and that "devices that do meet the system requirements had a 99.8% crash-free experience." According to Microsoft, this mostly comes down to active driver support. Newer computers mostly use newer DCH drivers, a way of packaging drivers that Microsoft began supporting in Windows 10. To be DCH-compliant, a driver must install using only a typical .INF file, must separate out OEM-specific driver customizations from the driver itself, and must distribute any apps that accompany your driver (like a control panel for an audio driver or GPU) through the Microsoft Store.
[...] Microsoft goes to greater lengths to explain the benefits of using Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 modules, but the key may actually be the less-discussed virtualization requirement and an alphabet soup of acronyms. Windows 11 (and also Windows 10!) uses virtualization-based security, or VBS, to isolate parts of system memory from the rest of the system. VBS includes an optional feature called "memory integrity." That's the more user-friendly name for something called Hypervisor-protected code integrity, or HVCI. HVCI can be enabled on any Windows 10 PC that doesn't have driver incompatibility issues, but older computers will incur a significant performance penalty because their processors don't support mode-based execution control, or MBEC.
Microsoft Won't Stop You Installing Windows 11 on Older PCs
Microsoft won't stop you installing Windows 11 on older PCs:
Microsoft is announcing today that it won't block people from installing Windows 11 on most older PCs. While the software maker has recommended hardware requirements for Windows 11 — which it's largely sticking to — a restriction to install the OS will only be enforced when you try to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 through Windows Update. This means anyone with a PC with an older CPU that doesn't officially pass the upgrade test can still go ahead and download an ISO file of Windows 11 and install the OS manually.
Microsoft announced its Windows 11 minimum hardware requirements in June, and made it clear that only Intel 8th Gen and beyond CPUs were officially supported. Microsoft now tells us that this install workaround is designed primarily for businesses to evaluate Windows 11, and that people can upgrade at their own risk as the company can't guarantee driver compatibility and overall system reliability. Microsoft won't be recommending or advertising this method of installing Windows 11 to consumers. In fact, after we published this post, Microsoft reached out to tell us about one potentially gigantic catch it didn't mention during our briefing: systems that are upgraded this way may not be entitled to get Windows Updates, even security ones. We're asking Microsoft for clarification.
Overall, it's a big change that means millions of PCs may not be left behind, technically.
Start or Please Stop? Power users mourn features lost in Windows 11 'simplification'
Start or Please Stop? Power users mourn features lost in Windows 11 'simplification':
Windows 11 users are unsure of the merits of the new Start menu, according to feedback so far.
The Start menu always seems to be at the centre of controversial changes to the Windows desktop. It was a triumph in Windows 95, improved steadily up until Windows 7, then transmuted into a chunky full-screen affair in Windows 8, to the horror of many users. In Windows 10 it became a hybrid of the Windows 7 and 8 approaches, restored to its spot in the left-hand corner, but retaining a tiled section.
It is all change for Windows 11, though. According to Microsoft, "research showed people wanted a cleaner and simpler Start," and it was redesigned (as was Windows 8) by taking inspiration from smartphones, "being able to pan different pages with touch, for instance," said the company.
[...] The consequence of "simplifying" the taskbar and Start menu is that many features have disappeared – which has not gone down well with Windows insiders, a group in which power users are no doubt over-represented.
The above article presents a list of missing features and "General lack of customization options", as well as a "large space given over to 'Recommended' content" (potential advertising space) in current prerelease Windows 11 builds.
Excited about the upcoming new Windows? Or, do you use a different OS? What's your take?
Windows 11 Build Leaks Ahead of Launch
Exclusive | First impressions of Windows 11 aka Sun Valley from a leaked ISO — A much needed visual overhaul that does not alienate long-time users
We've been hearing about Microsoft's upcoming major update to Windows 10 for quite some time now. Codenamed Sun Valley, information so far on the internet indicated deep changes to the OS and the UI. We have also come across news that pointed to the Sun Valley update being likely christened as Windows 11. We can now confirm that it the next version of Windows will indeed be called Windows 11.
We have managed to get our hands on a leaked build of the OS. Given that we are just about 10 days from the official unveiling, we don't expect too many changes from the current build 21996.1 to the RTM candidate, but it still helps to be skeptical till launch.
[...] Microsoft will take wraps off Windows 11 on June 24. It is possible that the company may show off a few more visual changes not seen in these leaked builds. For now, take a look at the screenshots below and let us know what you think. We are still fiddling around with the build and will update this article if we come across anything noteworthy.
Also at The Verge and Videocardz.
See also: Make way for Windows 11? Windows 10 end-of-life is October 2025
Windows 11 Look Inspired by KDE Plasma and GNOME?
The images of the upcoming Windows 11 Operating system from Microsoft resemble a mixture of our beloved KDE Plasma and GNOME. How much they are similar? We try to find out.
There's a saying which I remember – 'Good artists copy. Great artists steal'. I don't know the design team behind Windows 11, but it seems they are pretty good inspired by the Linux desktops. If you look at the Windows OS look over the years – from Windows XP to 7 to 10 – there is not much changed in terms of look and feel. Until now.
Windows OS have typically 5 to 7 years of life iterations with a new release. If you think about the options of customization Windows gives you, that remained the same over the years. Even the overall desktop experience in terms of Start Menu position, width, color – all remained constant.
But with the new look of Windows 11 – this is changing. Let me walk you through some of the screenshots I had a look at and how cunningly it is similar to the popular Linux desktop environments such as KDE Plasma and GNOME.
If Windows 11 really looks like KDE Plasma and GNOME, is this to have a more uniform UI when Windows Subsystem for Linux offers Linux GUI apps with an integrated seamless way for users to install Linux GUI apps?
Microsoft's Windows 11 Release Event: TLDR Version
Windows 11 features and significant changes
- Centered Taskbar and Start Menu.
- Taskbar is fixed to the bottom and can't be moved elsewhere (we are hoping this changes as the development process progresses).
- An improved File Explorer design (nothing radical).
- OS features glassy transitions, new animations, and rounded corners.
- New Microsoft Store, which will also go live for Windows 10.
- Android apps are finally here!
- The company says Windows 11 is built for gaming: DirectX 12 Ultimate, Direct Storage, and Auto HDR are all coming.
- Xbox Game Pass is being integrated into the OS.
- New Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams.
- Teams is integrated into the Windows 11 Taskbar.
- Snap Layouts: Windows 11 allows you to quickly snap apps into different modes.
- Widgets get a prime spot.
- Improved touch gestures for a better 2-in-1 experience.
- Quick Actions are now Quick Settings.
- New out of box experience (OOBE).
For the first time, Windows will be 64-bit only, supporting dual-core CPUs with 4 GB of RAM at a minimum. A 64 GB drive is required, probably to avoid the messy update process that Windows 10 often required on machines with only 32 GB. Recent builds require a TPM 2.0 but the official release will only require TPM 1.2. Windows 11 will be released sometime in Fall 2021 as a free update for Windows 10 users (who meet the minimum requirements).
See also: Most Modern PCs Will Have No Issues Running Windows 11 – AMD & Intel CPUs With A Minimum of TPM 1.2 Required, TPM 2.0 Recommended
Windows 11 is much more than a new theme slapped onto Windows 10
DirectStorage on Windows 11: Next-gen gaming performance, with PC requirements
Previously: Windows 11 Build Leaks Ahead of Launch
Windows 11 Look Inspired by KDE Plasma and GNOME?
Here’s how Android apps on Windows 11 are going to work:
Microsoft's Windows 11 announcement surprised us with the news that the upcoming OS will run Android apps alongside Windows apps. Unfortunately, the keynote was light on details. Will these apps use emulation? Will Windows' existing Linux support be involved? We got our answers shortly after the keynote, thanks to a follow-up developer talk that went into some details.
The feature is officially called the "Windows Subsystem for Android," which should tell you a lot about how it works. Windows currently has a "Windows Subsystem for Linux" (WSL), which uses a subset of the Hyper-V functionality to run Linux apps on a real Linux kernel alongside your Windows apps. (Hyper-V lets a second guest OS access the bare metal hardware instead of running on top of the host OS with less access to resources.) Real Android phones use the Linux kernel, and Microsoft is building an Android framework on top of WSL for the Windows Subsystem for Android. It sounds like we're essentially getting x86 Android running on Hyper-V.
Android apps under Windows should feel just like native Windows apps, with a top-level window, taskbar entry, and the ability to be pinned to the start menu. During its presentation, Microsoft said, "Behind the scenes, we actually create a proxy native app that handles the bridge between the Android app model and the Windows app model." Presumably, that means the system will provide things like a start menu shortcut, icons, entries in the app uninstall lists, and other minor Windows wrappings that will make the app feel native.
Windows 11 will officially support Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs and up, leaving behind millions of PCs that were sold during the launch of Windows 10.
[...] After much confusion last week, Microsoft attempted to explain its hardware requirements again yesterday, and it sounds like the main driver behind these changes is security. Coupled with Microsoft's hardware requirements is a push to enable a more modern BIOS (UEFI) that supports features like Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module).
Windows 11: No Trusted Platform Module? Many AMD and Intel processors can run Microsoft's new OS without a dedicated TPM 2.0 chip
If your machine does not have a dedicated TPM chip, your CPU may have an equivalent built-in. Specifically, Intel integrates Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) in its modern processors, while AMD uses something called PSP fTPM. Many motherboard manufacturers disable these by default, but you can enable them from within your motherboard's BIOS. Every BIOS is different, so we would recommend reading your motherboard's manual first. For example, Gigabyte stored the AMD PSP fTPM setting under Advanced CPU Settings.
In short, you do not necessarily need to rush out and purchase a TPM chip to run Windows 11 on your desktop machine. Hopefully, Microsoft clarifies this in its Windows 11 system requirements at some stage, because Intel and AMD do not readily market their PTT and PSP fTPM technologies as TPM 2.0 alternatives. Microsoft has also released its inaugural Windows 11 Insider Preview build and has updated its processor requirements to accommodate the Zen 1 and 7th Generation Core families.
See also: WhyNotWin11: A tool that is much better than Microsoft at detailing why a PC is not Windows 11 compatible
Users get Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL and Raspberry Pi 4
Windows 11: Microsoft's Director of OS Security explains the tough CPU requirements for Win 11
How to bypass the Windows 11 TPM 2.0 requirement
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
Damage control: Microsoft deletes all comments under heavily criticized Windows 11 upgrade video:
Windows 11 is still one of the hottest topics in the world of technology. A few days after we reported on a new video which discusses the Windows 11 upgrade in more detail, Microsoft has now dealt with the reactions from countless upset customers.
[...] Due to the large amount of negative reactions, Microsoft has closed the comment section under the YouTube video, which included the deletion of all previously posted comments. Before they were erased, users shared speculations that Microsoft introduced the overly stringent system requirements in order to sell more new devices, from which the Redmond-based software company would benefit greatly due to the included Windows licenses. Considering that the video has garnered almost 1000 dislikes and less than 100 likes so far, it's likely that this was not Microsoft's final battle in its effort to gain control over the narrative that is revolving around the controversial Windows 11 upgrade requirements.
