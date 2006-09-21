Long-Lasting Disinfectant Protects Against Viruses for Up to 7 Days – Promises To Help Fight Pandemics:
UCF researchers have developed a nanoparticle-based disinfectant that can continuously kill viruses on a surface for up to seven days – a discovery that could be a powerful weapon against COVID-19 and other emerging pathogenic viruses.
The findings, by a multidisciplinary team of the university's virus and engineering experts and the leader of an Orlando technology firm, were published this week in ACS Nano, a journal of the American Chemical Society.
Christina Drake '07PhD, founder of Kismet Technologies, was inspired to develop the disinfectant after making a trip to the grocery store in the early days of the pandemic. There she saw a worker spraying disinfectant on a refrigerator handle, then wiping off the spray immediately.
"Initially my thought was to develop a fast-acting disinfectant," she says, "but we spoke to consumers, such as doctors and dentists, to find out what they really wanted from a disinfectant. What mattered the most to them was something long-lasting that would continue to disinfect high-touch areas like doorhandles and floors long after application."
Drake partnered with Sudipta Seal, a UCF materials engineer and nanoscience expert, and Griff Parks, a College of Medicine virologist who is also associate dean of research and director of the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences. With funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation, Kismet Tech and the Florida High Tech Corridor, the researchers created a nanoparticle-engineered disinfectant.
Its active ingredient is an engineered nanostructure called cerium oxide, which is known for its regenerative antioxidant properties. The cerium oxide nanoparticles are modified with small amounts of silver to make them more potent against pathogens.
"It works both chemically and mechanically," says Seal, who has been studying nanotechnology for more than 20 years. "The nanoparticles emit electrons that oxidize the virus, rendering it inactive. Mechanically, they also attach themselves to the virus and rupture the surface, almost like popping a balloon."
Most disinfecting wipes or sprays will disinfect a surface within three to six minutes of application but have no residual effects. This means surfaces need to be wiped down repeatedly to stay clean from a number of viruses, like COVID-19. The nanoparticle formulation maintains its ability to inactivate microbes and continues to disinfect a surface for up to seven days after a single application.
Journal Reference:
Craig J. Neal, Candace R. Fox, Tamil Selvan Sakthivel, et al. Metal-Mediated Nanoscale Cerium Oxide Inactivates Human Coronavirus and Rhinovirus by Surface Disruption, ACS Nano (DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.1c04142)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 06, @10:49PM (1 child)
Is this better than plain old copper [smithsonianmag.com]?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday September 06, @10:58PM
It's nanoparticles of a rare-earth** metal, so it is better. For some wallets.
** not really [wikipedia.org]. Looks like easily exploitable deposits are rare, tho.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday September 06, @10:53PM (2 children)
Within 10 days of this becoming available, we'll have a couple dead idiots who swallowed it.
(Score: 3, Touché) by legont on Monday September 06, @10:58PM
Within 10 years it will be causing cancer in California.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday September 06, @11:00PM
Doesn't work when ingested. I mean, it's not even toxic [wikipedia.org].
Like bleach, it needs to be injected for a full effect.
