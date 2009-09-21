from the don't-look-up! dept.
AT&T COW drones restoring phone service cut by Ida's extreme weather:
In their effort to reconnect southeastern communities cut off by Hurricane Ida, telecom companies are taking to the skies with flying COWs[*]. Far from heifers, however, those cell-on-wings units are ultra-buffed, extreme weather-resistant drones that provide phone service to isolated people with the outside world.
Telecom giant AT&T says it deployed its most recent generation of COWs to areas of the southeast whose electricity and communications connections have been cut off by Ida. Though tethered to a multi-purpose cable attached to ground equipment, the specialized drone can hover at 300 feet in extreme weather conditions, providing LTE phone coverage over an area of 40 miles. AT&T's COWs can withstand wind of up to 50 mph, and operate almost indefinitely.
The aerial communication relay stations were developed by AT&T's Network Disaster Recovery Team, which has already produced several generations of the craft. The first version was rolled out nearly a half decade ago, with upgrades following from there.
The COW vehicles, which process dozens of gigabytes of data and thousands of texts and calls as they fly, were first deployed to in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria 2017. The following year, they operated 200 feet above Mexico Beach, Florida in severe weather to provide LTE coverage to residents, first responders, and surrounding counties deprived of phone service. Continued improvements have led to the current version, which operates at altitudes 500% higher than terrestrial COW masts, broadening the reach of service they provide.
[*] COW: Cellular On Wings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 09, @03:57PM (2 children)
This is really interesting. I had no idea that drones had become strong enough, and equipment was light enough, to do this. I wonder how they get the electricity to do this.
This seems like a major breakthrough in terms of getting connectivity to remote areas. I am concerned, though, that it is more vulnerable than traditional infrastructure. I can't exactly say why (a tornado will break both, an EMP would break both, an earthquake or flood would more likely break traditional over the flying drones), but a network of flying drones has to be less stable than purpose-built structures.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday September 09, @04:05PM (1 child)
The answer is, it's tethered and can operate for a very long time, because it's not relying on batteries, etc.
From the article:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 09, @04:26PM
So it's more like a kite with a long antenna.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 09, @04:12PM
This isn't new, the feds have been mounting stingray trackers to drones for at least around a decade.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Thursday September 09, @04:25PM
It's amazing tech. It will very much work. The drone can fly indefinitely and you have hardline data to the ground. It just needs anti-hawk / eagle missiles, and they're golden.