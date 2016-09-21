LOLIN S2 Pico – A compact ESP32-S2 board with an OLED display
If you're into small MCU boards with an integrated display, you're in luck as LOLIN launched the S2 Pico board with ESP32-S2 and an OLED display about at the time same as LILYGO T-Display RP2040 board we covered yesterday.
Wemos/LOLIN S2 Pico board offers WiFi connectivity, a 128×32 OLED display, USB Type-C port for power and programming, as well as the usual GPIO headers in a compact 50×23 mm form factor.
Tom's HARDWARE: $10 Raspberry Pi Pico Alternative Comes With LCD Screen
Microcontroller boards based on the RP2040 chipset, the same SoC that powers the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico are becoming very popular among makers. Newer boards are popping up with extra features appearing on them, such as this 1.14 inch color display, the $10 LILYGO T-Display spotted by CNX Software.
It's not the first such board, of course, with the Arducam Pico4ML pulling a similar trick - and with a resolution of 240×135 pixels it's hardly HD - but it comes in at just under $10 with the RP2040 board attached. Along with the ST7789V SPI controller needed to run the screen, you get all the usual Pico accoutrements such as the dual-core Cortex M0+ processor, 2 x UART , 2 x SPI and 2 x I2C connections, along with a generous 4MB of flash storage. Power and data connectivity is via USB-C, a good choice of connector as it is now becoming the norm on maker boards. Where the LILYGO T-Display falls short is the GPIO. The board looks to be wider and a different pin layout to the traditional Raspberry Pi Pico, so creative hacking is required to connect accessories designed for the Pico.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 16, @12:51PM (1 child)
The $10 Pico w/display is tempting, but it lacks connectivity.
What are the good similar packages for a PiZero W?
I mean, here's an e-ink: https://www.amazon.com/2-13inch-Display-HAT-Two-Color-Raspberry/dp/B07Z1WYRQH/ref=sr_1_8?dchild=1&keywords=Pi+Zero+HAT&qid=1631796445&sr=8-8 [amazon.com]
And color e-ink: https://www.amazon.com/Waveshare-2-13inch-HAT-Three-color-Communicating/dp/B075FR81WL/ref=sr_1_13?dchild=1&keywords=Pi+Zero+HAT&qid=1631796445&sr=8-13 [amazon.com]
I just like the idea of the pre-attached package (one less thing to screw up / have to mess with) - I'd like it even better with a case solution already worked out.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 16, @01:00PM
If these become popular for something, floppy emulators or something, I'm sure someone will create and put up a decent case at Thingiverse (or some similar site) for easy printing.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 16, @12:58PM
I just quickly scanned this at the moment to see how much power the display requires but didn't really notice in any of the summaries, but I could be blind or missed it. The reason for it is that most things I have built or assembled that has some little microcontroller (raspberry or other) doesn't actually need or have much use for a display. So I don't want to be wasting power for something that isn't used. That said there are versions without that are still apparently a lot cheaper so you'll just get this one when you need that kind of display. It's quite an uptick in price tho from just around $4 to $10. Hopefully if you get some you can just remove/disconnect or desolder the display if not needed without the entire board just going crazy if it's not there. But you never know.
It's just that a lot or most things that these little controllers are used for, by me, just end up in another larger box and there just isn't a need for a display. It will just be a totally worthless power drain that in the worst case just sits there lighting up the case from the inside (if not turned off or disconnected). Perhaps it will be nice initially when you program it or as a diagnostic tool but beyond that not so much. In such cases just having a few LEDs or something is just as good and doesn't need full display (if you can ever call something that is 1.14" as an actual full display).
For the things I have made that uses a display I don't think full colour have ever been useful. Some kind of single or double row monochrome thing is more then enough and good enough. I would much prefer it to have a display I connect when needed, if needed or wanted and not something that comes pre-soldered and not possible to remove (that said nothing is impossible with force, violence and enough heat or desoldering).