from the flash-of-light-in-space dept.
From Jupiter just got smacked by a space rock and an amateur astronomer caught it on camera:
Brazilian observer José Luis Pereira captured a bright flash on the solar system's largest planet Monday night [...], memorializing the fiery death of a space rock high in the Jovian atmosphere.
"I am an assiduous planetary observer," Pereira told Space.com in a written statement Tuesday (Sept. 14). "When the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are in opposition, I try to make images in every possible night of clear skies. Especially [of] the planet Jupiter, my favorite."
[...] His observing setup consists of the following, he added: a Newtonian Telescope 275mm f/5,3 with a QHY5III462C camera, plus a Televue Powermate 5x (f/26,5) eyepiece and an IRUV cut filter.
(Score: 2, Troll) by aristarchus on Monday September 20, @08:45PM (2 children)
Finally some actual science news that isn't about political violence! Good job, editors!
FatPhil: "F**k me, ran out of all of today's modpoints in just 10 minutes. "
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday September 20, @09:23PM
The Arachnids are attacking from the Klendathu system. They are ranging us in. Want to know more?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday September 20, @09:31PM
You don't seem to think Jupiter getting smacked by a space rock is violence? And political too!
Biden needs to mandate an official static TCP port for running 'finger' with TLS 1.3.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday September 20, @09:04PM (2 children)
Looked at Jupiter, saw the all the moons plus the shadow of a moon on the planet. "Kewl", thinks me, then moves on to other things.
Couple weeks later I learned that seeing the shadow of a moon on Jupiter was a Hella Rare Event (tm). To this day I'm not sure why. Seems if everything is in the same orbital plane moon shadows on Jupiter would be normal. But not so, and I still don't understand why.
Yeah, I'm talking about the mirror in my telescope. This isn't that kind of site (check out fark.com or 4chan you weirdos)
Sadly, after 3-5 years my scope was useless. First was a high school over a mile away installing night lights for football. I could almost read in my backyard with those lights. Second was what I call the Taj Mahal of Del Mar, directly across the freeway from us. They lit that fucker up like it was some kind of monument from dusk to dawn. Between the 2 of them I was lucky to see the moon and the north star.
Fun fact. One year the perseids was due and my neighbor was into it. Midnight rolls around, my alarm goes off, I open the side gate so my neighbor could come in. I have both my 3" refractor and 10" cassegrain schmidt (spell won't fix and I won't try) setup. We settle into my pool lounges, looking for meteors. We both fall asleep. My wife woke us up when it was time to go to work.
The skulls of my enemies are much more enviromentally friendly than plastic cups. just sayin.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Monday September 20, @09:22PM (1 child)
Is it bad that my first thought *was* about a telescope?
Dealing out the agony within
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday September 20, @09:30PM
What else would you have been thinking about? A skillet? That'd get the juices flowing. Wouldn't help with Astronomy, though. Perhaps Anatomy and Physiology?
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.