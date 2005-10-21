Russians beat Tom Cruise as first to film a movie in space, despite docking drama
The International Space Station is now a film set, and it served as the stage for a little extra drama Tuesday morning.
Veteran Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild and film producer Klim Shipenko traveled to the International Space Station on Tuesday. Peresild and Shipenko will be filming segments for the movie "Challenge" -- the first feature film shot in space. The movie will tell the story of a surgeon who has to operate on a sick cosmonaut in space because his medical condition prevents him from returning to Earth to be treated.
The three space travelers blasted off on board a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The speedy Soyuz delivered them to the space station around 8:22 a.m. ET, despite unexpected communications issues that led to Shkaplerov taking manual control of the spacecraft to complete docking with the space station. This added about 10 minutes to the expected docking time.
Last year NASA said it would allow two private astronaut missions a year. Now NASA apparently said it is working with Tom Cruise about filming a movie on the ISS.
Unless they want to go for that Blair Witch cinematography effect, given the limited volume to move around in the ISS — and the need for a small film crew — I wonder if this would be a case where you'd actually prefer a green screen instead.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @10:38PM (1 child)
Well, after several decades they at least FINALLY found some use for the ISS for work that can't be done back on Earth. Hundreds of millions of dollars for billionaire joyrides and shooting movies. And I'm sure, just like the last time, science! will be a major justification when selling its replacement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @10:59PM
They already sunk $150 billion into it. Might as well shoot some movies in it.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday October 05, @10:47PM
Puts another crack in the space station, and everybody has to hole up in the same capsule
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM