Leave it to the French to try something different--a new prototype platform for electric cars from Citroen doesn't need to steer the wheels, because normal (cylindrical) wheels are replaced by spherical tires, made specially by Goodyear. https://www.tiretechnologyinternational.com/news/new-tires-news/goodyear-develops-bespoke-eagle-360-spherical-concept-tire-for-citroen.html
Goodyear introduced the Eagle 360 concept at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2016, with a second iteration, the Eagle 360 Urban concept, following in 2017. The latest iteration of the design features a high level of maneuverability (due to the tire’s spherical shape) and long-lasting attributes (thanks to a tread surface that is four times larger than a standard tire). The tire provides extended range due to a low-rolling-resistance rubber and consistent grip in all driving directions thanks to hexagonal siping.
Link includes pics of the car/platform and the tire tread. Are you ready to drive on big black soccer balls? I want mine multi-colored like beach balls.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday October 06, @01:18AM (2 children)
Kinda like a mouse ball, I suppose. Remember those?
My first thought was stopping it falling out but still allowing rotation in every direction will need some kind of friction against whatever retains it, which could increase wear. There's also the question of how you transmit power to it. I'm guessing you'd need smaller wheels or rollers that rub against it, which doesn't seem very efficient. Then you need to add a suspension system to that.
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Wednesday October 06, @01:39AM
I had similar thoughts, and also the complexity of changing a "tire" and the cost.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 06, @02:14AM
Once you have seen it you can't unsee it. It really does look like some old ball mouse.
Can it really be cheaper to make then normal tires? They will take up more space won't they? Sure it could change directions fast and such but the wear and tear seems like it would be an issue. A normal tire shouldnt have those issues.