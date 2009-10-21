from the it's-all-directed-into-your-head dept.
Biden signs bill to help victims of 'Havana syndrome'
President Biden on Friday signed into law a bill that provides financial support to U.S. government officials who have fallen victim to "Havana syndrome," mysterious health symptoms that have affected U.S. personnel in various parts of the world.
"We are bringing to bear the full resources of the U.S. Government to make available first-class medical care to those affected and to get to the bottom of these incidents, including to determine the cause and who is responsible," Biden said in a written statement Friday. "Protecting Americans and all those who serve our country is our first duty, and we will do everything we can to care for our personnel and their families."
Havana Syndrome: 'Attacks have stepped-up in their brazenness,' says national security expert
Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, called for greater coordination within the U.S. government to combat the growing number of mysterious soundwave attacks against Americans dubbed as "Havana Syndrome."
"I still don't see the kind of coordinated, across agency, government-wide approach to this where there's a central medical review that's done, no matter which agency you're from, if you've been impacted, and look, these attacks have stepped-up in their brazenness," Figliuzzi said.
Figliuzzi, an NBC News national security analyst, gave examples of the increasingly flagrant attacks against high-ranking U.S. officials. One attack occurred during a trip to India in September with CIA Director William Burns. Another potential attack delayed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Vietnam in August.
U.S. investigators increasingly confident directed-energy attacks behind Havana Syndrome
The U.S. government's investigation into the mysterious illnesses impacting American personnel overseas and at home is turning up new evidence that the symptoms are the result of directed-energy attacks, according to five lawmakers and officials briefed on the matter.
Berlin police investigating 'Havana syndrome' cases at U.S. Embassy
In response to a report by the news magazine Der Spiegel, Berlin police said they had since August been investigating an "alleged sonic weapon attack on employees of the U.S. Embassy," but declined to provide further information.
Also at NYT.
Previously: CIA Director "Fuming" After Havana Syndrome Strikes Team Member in India
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 09, @09:22AM (1 child)
We eliminate the minimum age to hold senate an presidency positions, then allow citizens of voting age or not to apply as state and federal representatives. After Trump and now Biden, can the youngest generation really fuck up any worse?
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday October 09, @09:43AM
You know your country is shot when the old Soviet jokes work in it. Examples?
What was Zarist Russia? The transition of power from grandfather to grandson.
What is Soviet Russia? The transition of power from grandfather to grandfather.
TASS report: "Today, due to bad health and without regaining consciousness, Konstantin Ustinovich Chernenko took up the duties of Secretary General"
What are the new requirements for joining the Politburo? You must now be able to walk six steps without the assistance of a cane, and say three words without the assistance of paper.
I am sure you have no problem adapting them slightly to work in this regime.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday October 09, @09:38AM (1 child)
Civil servants already have decent Healthcare. There's really no need for an extra program.
Given the vagueness of the symptoms, this will just be abused.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday October 09, @09:46AM
You really sure that the future tense is the correct one to use here? I wonder how many really have some kind of symptom, how many just have them because they hear enough about it and how many just don't want to do any work.