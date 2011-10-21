from the what-a-wicked-web-we-weave... dept.
Key witness in Assange case jailed in Iceland after admitting to lies and ongoing crime spree
Sigurdur Thordarson, a key witness for the FBI against Julian Assange, has been jailed in Iceland. The notorious alleged hacker and convicted pedophile was remanded to custody in Iceland's highest security prison, Litla Hraun, on September 24. Þórðarson´s lawyer, Húnbogi J. Andersen, confirms that he is in custody. Thordarson was given immunity by the FBI in exchange for testimony against Julian Assange.
Thordarson was arrested the same day he arrived back in Iceland from a trip to Spain, and was subsequently brought before a judge after police requested indefinite detention intended to halt an ongoing crime spree. The judge apparently agreed that Thordarson's repeated, blatant and ongoing offences against the law put him at high risk for continued re-offending.
[...] Thordarson is a key witness for the United States Justice Department according to documents presented to a UK court in an effort to secure the extradition of Julian Assange. He was recruited by US authorities to build a case against Assange after misleading them to believe he was previously a close associate of his. In a recent interview with Stundin he admitted to fabricating statements to implicate Assange and contradicted what he was quoted as saying in US court documents. In fact he had volunteered on a limited basis to raise money for Wikileaks in 2010 but was found to have used that opportunity to embezzle more than $50,000 from the organization. Julian Assange was visiting Thordarson's home country of Iceland around this time due to his work with Icelandic media and members of parliament in preparing the Icelandic Modern Media Initiative, a press freedom project that produced a parliamentary resolution supporting whistleblowers and investigative journalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @05:11PM
Funny how all people connected with shady conspiracies turn out to be bonkers, dead or a pedophile. Must be something in the water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @05:12PM (3 children)
...is given given immunity by the FBI in exchange for testimony against a man who exposed the dirty secrets of elected officials in the US (and elsewhere).
FBI... how low can you go?
(Score: 3, Touché) by EJ on Monday October 11, @05:28PM
Don't ask questions you don't want to know the answer to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @05:44PM (1 child)
They could catch fake terrorists to show they are doing a great job.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday October 11, @05:50PM
Ehm...
s/could catch/are catching/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @05:56PM (3 children)
If Mr. Assange is a citizen of Australia. That puts some responsibility on them to support him.
At some point in this circus, Australia should say enough is enough.
If not after this, then at what point do they start asking meaningful questions about due process for their citizen?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @06:27PM (1 child)
You think they want him back?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 11, @06:31PM
That was my initial response, but apparently some do. Either that or they finally woke up enough to go, uh, hey, that's our citizen you have there.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/sep/29/australia-reveals-it-raised-case-of-julian-assange-with-us-amid-kidnap-plot-claim [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 11, @06:29PM
https://nypost.com/2021/01/05/julian-assange-can-return-home-to-australia-if-us-appeal-fails/ [nypost.com]
So, uh, did that fail?
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/aug/11/julian-assange-loses-court-battle-stop-us-expanding-extradition-appeal [theguardian.com]
Nope, still ongoing, I guess?
Seriously though, how safe would he be in Australia or possibly more importantly, en route to Australia.
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/national/2020/11/28/julian-assange-wikileaks-australia/ [thenewdaily.com.au]
Blame the media?
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/06/30/australian-mps-to-biden-free-julian-assange/ [consortiumnews.com]
Better late than never?
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday October 11, @06:28PM (1 child)
>Thordarson is a key witness
If you ever deal with Icelanders, they're used to everything foreigners do, but it's more natural in their culture to use the first name. The patronymic is just there to be a disambiguation if I understand right.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 11, @06:36PM
In the USA, business / formal / honorific is Mr./Dr. and Surname, whereas casual / friendly is Forename.
Casua/Friendly
Hey Bob, nice to see you!
Business/Formal/Honorific
Good to see you Mr. Anderson.
