The 100 MHz 6502

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 13, @10:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

owl writes:

http://www.e-basteln.de/computing/65f02/65f02/

The 6502 was the CPU in my first computer (an Apple II plus), as well as many other popular home computers of the late 1970s and 80s. It lived on well into the 1990s in game consoles and chess computers, mostly in its updated “65C02” CMOS version. Here’s a re-implementation of the 65C02 in an FPGA, in a pin-compatible format that lets you upgrade those old computers and games to 100 MHz clock rate!

The concept

The idea of implementing a CPU core inside an FPGA is not new, of course. In fact, the CPU core I am using is not my own, but was developed as a 6502 core by Arlet Ottens, and extended to cover the 65C02 opcodes by Ed Spittles and David Banks. A big thank-you to Arlet, Ed, and Dave for developing the core and sharing it freely! Links to their original work are on the Files & Links page.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday October 13, @11:07PM

    by Tork (3914) on Wednesday October 13, @11:07PM (#1186823)
    100mhz? That's a pretty healthy upgrade! Until today I thought the use of these processors in bending units was impractical.
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @11:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @11:07PM (#1186824)

    Got rid of bunch of expensive (transistor-wise) op-codes from Motorola 6800, consequently running the remaining instructions a good bit faster, not to mention hella cheaper than 6800.

