Sim City for Food Science Takes on Listeria Outbreaks

Listeriosis, an infection caused by eating food contaminated by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, causes approximately 260 deaths and 1,600 infections each year. If certain foods aren't pasteurized, cooked thoroughly enough or washed properly, the bacteria can take hold and cause severe illness, including brain infections.

In a new study, the researchers developed a "digital twin" of two fresh-cut produce facilities, using these digital models to identify the optimal times and locations to look for the bacteria's presence and therefore prevent food contamination.

[...] The researchers' model provides a novel way for food safety managers to first visualize microbial contamination risks and patterns in their operations, and then to experiment with different environmental sampling practices, such as collecting sponge samples from different pieces of equipment.

Because of the complexity of these facilities, experimenting in the actual environment is not always practical, and by using a digital twin, each facility can personalize its unique features. "For example, in the two facilities we modeled in this study, we wanted to find when sampling certain types of locations would be more beneficial than sampling random locations, and vice versa," Ivanek said.

Genevieve Sullivan, Claire Zoellner, Martin Wiedmann, and Renata Ivanek. In Silico Models for Design and Optimization of Science-Based Listeria Environmental Monitoring Programs in Fresh-Cut Produce Facilities Applied and Environmental Microbiology [open], (DOI: 10.1128/AEM.00799-21)

Original Submission


