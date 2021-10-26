from the ur-ine-big-trouble-because-there-is-more-than-a-passing-interest dept.
SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch:
The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April.
During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters Monday night.
As a permanent fix, SpaceX has welded on the urine-flushing tube that's inside the company's newest capsule, named Endurance by its U.S.-German crew. NASA isn't quite finished reviewing the last-minute fix.
SpaceX To Launch On Halloween If It Tames Toilet Trouble:
[...] As for the Dragon capsule in orbit, less urine pooled beneath the floor panels than the one that carried a billionaire and three others on a three-day flight, Gerstenmaier said. That’s because the NASA-led crew only spent a day living in it before arriving at the space station.
SpaceX is conducting tests to make sure the spilled liquid didn’t weaken the orbiting capsule during the past six months, Gerstenmaier said. Any structural damage could endanger astronauts during their flight back to Earth next month. The final tests should be completed later this week, he noted.
A project to make the space toilet from Iron, Carbon and Aluminum could be called project FeCAl.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 27, @05:45AM
I hope they get it fixed before the shit hits the fan, that could be messy. After all, we have to make sure people can go where no man has gone before.
I think they have to deal mostly with two problems. Number one: And of course the bigger one, number two.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @05:54AM
Ask any anal porn actress.