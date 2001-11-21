Welcome to November! Here's a quick update on the site.

Holiday

First off, Monday (November 1) is a National Holiday in France, which just happens to be where is located. He *just* returned today from a leave-of-absence. He still has quite a number of matters to attend to which limits his availability here. Dealing with loss takes time, so please take the time you need during this time.

In commemoration of the holiday, I am instructing the editorial staff to maintain a weekend/holiday story spacing schedule for the day.

Editorial Milestone

It gives me great pleasure to announce that TWO editors just achieved personal milestones: posting their 1,300th story

I can attest that that represents a great deal of time and effort. Please join me in thanking and for their hard work and sacrifice for the site!

Folding@Home: Contest!

SoylentNews has a team that has been running for several years now. In fact, out of the over 200K teams in the world, we still rank in the top 300 teams! (Other teams include: Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Google, Hewlett Packard... you get the idea.) Barring any surprises, I anticipate our team attaining 3 Billion Points in the next few weeks!

The contest? Logged-in SoylentNews users only. SoylentNews account must have been created on-or-before 2021-10-01 UTC. Entry must be submitted on-or-before Saturday 2021-11-06 UTC. One entry per account. Goal is to guess when the SoylentNews.org Folding@Home team first exceeds 3,000,000,000 (3 BILLION) points according to our IRC channel: #folding-rank. (N.B. That is an echo of results shown at https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=230319). That channel is now logged (again) and will serve as the official channel-of-record.

Each account's single entry is to be submitted as a comment to this story and is to be of the format "My entry is YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM UTC". Example: "My entry is 2021-11-01 13:16 UTC".

Winner receives a free, one-month subscription (extension) to SoylentNews.org!